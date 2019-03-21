Das finnische Heavy Metal-Sextett Battle Beast wird kommenden Freitag endlich sein fünftes Studioalbum namens No More Hollywood Endings via Nuclear Blast Records auf den Markt bringen. Dessen Veröffentlichung wird mit einer umfangreichen Europatour zelebriert werden, die am selben Tag in Helsinki beginnt. Heute hat die Band das letzte Kapitel ihrer neuen Track-By-Track-Serie online gestellt, das mit Eindrücken der drei finalen Tracks auf No More Hollywood Endings aufwartet. Klickt hier, um euch ein Bild von Raise Your Fists, The Golden Horde und zu guter Letzt World On Fire zu machen.
No More Hollywood Endings – Tracklist:
01. Unbroken
02. No More Hollywood Endings
03. Eden
04. Unfairy Tales
05. Endless Summer
06. The Hero
07. Piece Of Me
08. I Wish
09. Raise Your Fists
10. The Golden Horde
11. World On Fire
Bonustracks (nur DIGI und 2LP!)
12. Bent And Broken
13. My Last Dream
No More Hollywood Endings wurde von Keyboarder Janne Björkroth, Viktor Gullichsen und Gitarrist Joona Björkroth in den JKB Studios aufgenommen, Janne war auch für Produktion und Mix der Platte verantwortlich. Sein Artwork hat das Album erneut von Jan Yrlund (u.a. Korpiklaani, Manowar) verpasst bekommen, der bereits das Cover zu Bringer Of Pain beigesteuert hat.
Battle Beast live:
w/ Cyhra, Arion, Tyrantti
22.03. FIN Helsinki – Black Box
23.03. FIN Turku – Logomo
29.03. FIN Tampere – Pakkahuone *AUSVERKAUFT*
30.03. FIN Oulu – Club Teatria
w/ Arion
Präsentiert von Metal Hammer, EMP, metal.de, Rock It!, piranha, Start
02.04. D Bielefeld – Forum
03.04. D Leipzig – Hellraiser
04.04. PL Warschau – Proxima
05.04. PL Krakau – Klub Kwadrat
07.04. PL Posen – u Bazyla
08.04. D Berlin – Lido
10.04. D Bochum – Zeche
11.04. D Saarbrücken – Garage
12.04. D Nürnberg – Hirsch
13.04. D Mannheim – Delta Metal Meeting
14.04. A Wien – Szene
16.04. CH Pratteln – Z7
17.04. I Mailand – Legend Club
18.04. F Lyon – Ninkasi Kao
19.04. E Barcelona – Razzmatazz 2
20.04. E Madrid – But
21.04. E Sevilla – Custom
23.04. P Lissabon – Lisboa ao Vivo
25.04. E Bilbao – Santana 27
26.04. F Toulouse – Le Connexion
27.04. F Clermont-Ferrand – La Coopérative de Mai
28.04. F Paris – Le Trabendo
30.04. UK London – The Dome
01.05. NL Leiden – Gebr. De Nobel
03.05. D München – Backstage
04.05. D Stuttgart – Im Wizemann
05.05. B Vosselaar – Biebob
07.05. D Hannover – MusikZentrum
08.05. D Hamburg – Markthalle
09.05. DK Kopenhagen – Pumpehuset
10.05. S Göteborg – Pustervik
11.05. S Stockholm – Klubben
12.05. N Oslo – Parkteatret
17.05. RUS St. Petersburg – Opera Concert Club
18.05. RUS Moskau – Station Hall
15.06. FIN Kuopio – Rock in the City
19. – 22.06. FIN Nummijärvi – Nummirock
28.06. FIN Helsinki – Tuska Open Air
29.06. FIN Oulu – Rock in the City
05.07. S Knislinge – Helgeåfestivalen
06.07. FIN Rauma – Rock in the City
10.07. D Balingen – Bang Your Head!!! Warm-up Show
11.07. D Neukirchen-Vluyn – Dong Open Air
12.07. CZ Vizovice – Masters of Rock
13.07. FIN Lahti – Rock in the City
20.07. FIN Kouvola – Rock in the City
21.07. FIN Savonlinna – Savonlinnan Ooperajuhlat (w/ ARION, WHEEL)
27.07. FIN Rovaniemi – Rock in the City
02.08. FIN Lappeenranta – Rock in the City
03.08. D Wacken – Wacken Open Air *AUSVERKAUFT*
09.08. FIN Jyväskylä – Rock in the City
10.08. NL Leeuwarden – Into the Grave
15.08. D Dinkelsbühl – Summer Breeze *NEU*
16.08. A Graz – Metal on the Hill
17.08. FIN Joensuu – Rock in the City
w/ Sonata Arctica
06.09. USA Margate, FL – O’Malley’s *NEU*
07.09. USA Orlando, FL – The Abbey *NEU*
The Shadow Tour – North America 2019
w/ Kamelot, Sonata Arctica
10.09. USA Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
11.09. USA Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
13.09. USA Worcester, MA – Palladium
14.09. USA New York, NY – Terminal 5
15.09. CDN Montréal, QC – Club Soda
16.09. CDN Québec City, QC – Impérial Bell
17.09. CDN Ottawa, ON – Mavericks* *NEU*
18.09. CDN Toronto, ON – The Phoenix Concert Theatre
19.09. USA Detroit, MI – Harpos Concert Theatre
20.09. USA Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
21.09. USA Chicago, IL – Patio Theater
22.09. USA Madison, WI – The Annex @ The Red Zone* *NEU*
23.09. USA St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall
24.09. USA Kansas City, MO – The Truman
25.09. USA Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
26.09. USA Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
28.09. CDN Edmonton, AB – The Ranch Roadhouse
29.09. CDN Calgary, AB – The Gateway
01.10. CDN Vancouver, BC – Venue Nightclub
02.10. USA Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
04.10. USA San Francisco, CA – Palace of Fine Arts
05.10. USA Anaheim, CA – City National Grove
06.10. USA Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre
08.10. USA Dallas, TX – Canton Hall
09.10. USA St. Louis, MO – The Ready Room
11.10. USA Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
12.10. USA Tampa Bay, FL – Jannus Live
*nur BB
w/ Sonata Arctica
13.10. USA Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall *NEU*
14.10. USA Louisville, KY – The Tiger Room *NEU*
16.10. USA Baltimore, MD – Soundstage *NEU*
17.10. USA Clifton Park, NY – Upstate Concert Hall *NEU*
18.10. USA Hartford, CT – Webster Theater *NEU*
19.10. USA Manchester, NH – Jewel Music Venue* *NEU*
*BB only
Battle Beast sind:
Noora Louhimo | Gesang
Eero Sipilä | Bass
Joona Björkroth | Gitarre
Juuso Soinio | Gitarre
Janne Björkroth | Keyboard
Pyry Vikky | Schlagzeug
