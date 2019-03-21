Das finnische Heavy Metal-Sextett Battle Beast wird kommenden Freitag endlich sein fünftes Studioalbum namens No More Hollywood Endings via Nuclear Blast Records auf den Markt bringen. Dessen Veröffentlichung wird mit einer umfangreichen Europatour zelebriert werden, die am selben Tag in Helsinki beginnt. Heute hat die Band das letzte Kapitel ihrer neuen Track-By-Track-Serie online gestellt, das mit Eindrücken der drei finalen Tracks auf No More Hollywood Endings aufwartet. Klickt hier, um euch ein Bild von Raise Your Fists, The Golden Horde und zu guter Letzt World On Fire zu machen.

ICYMI:

No More Hollywood Endings – Tracklist:

01. Unbroken

02. No More Hollywood Endings

03. Eden

04. Unfairy Tales

05. Endless Summer

06. The Hero

07. Piece Of Me

08. I Wish

09. Raise Your Fists

10. The Golden Horde

11. World On Fire

Bonustracks (nur DIGI und 2LP!)

12. Bent And Broken

13. My Last Dream

No More Hollywood Endings wurde von Keyboarder Janne Björkroth, Viktor Gullichsen und Gitarrist Joona Björkroth in den JKB Studios aufgenommen, Janne war auch für Produktion und Mix der Platte verantwortlich. Sein Artwork hat das Album erneut von Jan Yrlund (u.a. Korpiklaani, Manowar) verpasst bekommen, der bereits das Cover zu Bringer Of Pain beigesteuert hat.

Battle Beast live:

w/ Cyhra, Arion, Tyrantti

22.03. FIN Helsinki – Black Box

23.03. FIN Turku – Logomo

29.03. FIN Tampere – Pakkahuone *AUSVERKAUFT*

30.03. FIN Oulu – Club Teatria

w/ Arion

Präsentiert von Metal Hammer, EMP, metal.de, Rock It!, piranha, Start

02.04. D Bielefeld – Forum

03.04. D Leipzig – Hellraiser

04.04. PL Warschau – Proxima

05.04. PL Krakau – Klub Kwadrat

07.04. PL Posen – u Bazyla

08.04. D Berlin – Lido

10.04. D Bochum – Zeche

11.04. D Saarbrücken – Garage

12.04. D Nürnberg – Hirsch

13.04. D Mannheim – Delta Metal Meeting

14.04. A Wien – Szene

16.04. CH Pratteln – Z7

17.04. I Mailand – Legend Club

18.04. F Lyon – Ninkasi Kao

19.04. E Barcelona – Razzmatazz 2

20.04. E Madrid – But

21.04. E Sevilla – Custom

23.04. P Lissabon – Lisboa ao Vivo

25.04. E Bilbao – Santana 27

26.04. F Toulouse – Le Connexion

27.04. F Clermont-Ferrand – La Coopérative de Mai

28.04. F Paris – Le Trabendo

30.04. UK London – The Dome

01.05. NL Leiden – Gebr. De Nobel

03.05. D München – Backstage

04.05. D Stuttgart – Im Wizemann

05.05. B Vosselaar – Biebob

07.05. D Hannover – MusikZentrum

08.05. D Hamburg – Markthalle

09.05. DK Kopenhagen – Pumpehuset

10.05. S Göteborg – Pustervik

11.05. S Stockholm – Klubben

12.05. N Oslo – Parkteatret

17.05. RUS St. Petersburg – Opera Concert Club

18.05. RUS Moskau – Station Hall

15.06. FIN Kuopio – Rock in the City

19. – 22.06. FIN Nummijärvi – Nummirock

28.06. FIN Helsinki – Tuska Open Air

29.06. FIN Oulu – Rock in the City

05.07. S Knislinge – Helgeåfestivalen

06.07. FIN Rauma – Rock in the City

10.07. D Balingen – Bang Your Head!!! Warm-up Show

11.07. D Neukirchen-Vluyn – Dong Open Air

12.07. CZ Vizovice – Masters of Rock

13.07. FIN Lahti – Rock in the City

20.07. FIN Kouvola – Rock in the City

21.07. FIN Savonlinna – Savonlinnan Ooperajuhlat (w/ ARION, WHEEL)

27.07. FIN Rovaniemi – Rock in the City

02.08. FIN Lappeenranta – Rock in the City

03.08. D Wacken – Wacken Open Air *AUSVERKAUFT*

09.08. FIN Jyväskylä – Rock in the City

10.08. NL Leeuwarden – Into the Grave

15.08. D Dinkelsbühl – Summer Breeze *NEU*

16.08. A Graz – Metal on the Hill

17.08. FIN Joensuu – Rock in the City

w/ Sonata Arctica

06.09. USA Margate, FL – O’Malley’s *NEU*

07.09. USA Orlando, FL – The Abbey *NEU*

The Shadow Tour – North America 2019

w/ Kamelot, Sonata Arctica

10.09. USA Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

11.09. USA Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

13.09. USA Worcester, MA – Palladium

14.09. USA New York, NY – Terminal 5

15.09. CDN Montréal, QC – Club Soda

16.09. CDN Québec City, QC – Impérial Bell

17.09. CDN Ottawa, ON – Mavericks* *NEU*

18.09. CDN Toronto, ON – The Phoenix Concert Theatre

19.09. USA Detroit, MI – Harpos Concert Theatre

20.09. USA Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

21.09. USA Chicago, IL – Patio Theater

22.09. USA Madison, WI – The Annex @ The Red Zone* *NEU*

23.09. USA St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall

24.09. USA Kansas City, MO – The Truman

25.09. USA Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

26.09. USA Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

28.09. CDN Edmonton, AB – The Ranch Roadhouse

29.09. CDN Calgary, AB – The Gateway

01.10. CDN Vancouver, BC – Venue Nightclub

02.10. USA Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

04.10. USA San Francisco, CA – Palace of Fine Arts

05.10. USA Anaheim, CA – City National Grove

06.10. USA Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

08.10. USA Dallas, TX – Canton Hall

09.10. USA St. Louis, MO – The Ready Room

11.10. USA Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

12.10. USA Tampa Bay, FL – Jannus Live

*nur BB

w/ Sonata Arctica

13.10. USA Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall *NEU*

14.10. USA Louisville, KY – The Tiger Room *NEU*

16.10. USA Baltimore, MD – Soundstage *NEU*

17.10. USA Clifton Park, NY – Upstate Concert Hall *NEU*

18.10. USA Hartford, CT – Webster Theater *NEU*

19.10. USA Manchester, NH – Jewel Music Venue* *NEU*

*BB only

Battle Beast sind:

Noora Louhimo | Gesang

Eero Sipilä | Bass

Joona Björkroth | Gitarre

Juuso Soinio | Gitarre

Janne Björkroth | Keyboard

Pyry Vikky | Schlagzeug

