Bearings: veröffentlichen neue Single „Float Away“ (feat. Derek Discanio) vom kommenden Album „Comfort Company“

Bearings haben ihre neue Single Float Away feat. Derek Discanio veröffentlicht. Der Track stammt von ihrem brandneuen Album Comfort Company, das am 07. November 2025 über Pure Noise Records erscheinen wird. Seht euch das Video hier an:

Doug Cousins äußerte sich zur Entstehung des Songs: „This is one of the first ones we really built out with the drums first. Mike had this great part and we built it out from there. Lyrically, it came together a little later, and there’s some obvious metaphor in there about being lost on things going on in your own life at times. We all need someone to bring us back down to earth sometimes“

