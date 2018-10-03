Bartzabel’s „Beat ist zu 100% Danzig“ so Behemoth-Frontmann Nergal in der neuesten Episode der offiziellen ILYAYD-Interview Serie. Seht diese hier.

Produziert wurde I Loved You at Your Darkest von der Band selbst, Daniel Bergstrand ( Meshuggah , In Flames ) übernahm die Ko-Produktion des Schlagzeugs, Matt Hyde ( Slayer , Children Of Bodom ) erledigte den Mix und Tom Baker ( Nine Inch Nails , Marilyn Manson ) sorgte für das Mastering. Des Weiteren steuerte ein 17köpfiges polnisches Orchester, arrangiert von Jan Stoklosa , die sinfonischen Elemente bei.

Die Episode erscheint passend zum veröffentlichten neuen Song, Bartzabel (seht die unzensierte Version hier: https://youtu.be/ZjYIRui5gtY ), der vom ungeduldig erwarteten neuen Album, I Loved You At Your Darkest , stammt, das am kommenden Freitag erscheint.

Auf http://behemoth.lnk.to/ILYAYD kann I Loved You At Your Darkest vorbestellt und das unzensierte Video zu Bartzabel gesehen werden.

Um das Album in verschiedenen Formaten, sowie die bereits erschienene God = Dog exklusive 7″ Picture Disc (vor)zubestellen, surft auf: http://nblast.de/BehemothILYAYD

ICYMI:

Episode 1 (God = Dog): https://youtu.be/pxmijeqkFiU

Episode 2 (Cover/Artwork): https://youtu.be/x9SrlcbJ3II

Episode 3 (Wolves Ov Siberia): https://youtu.be/UNObEyGOsXE

Episode 4 (Provocation): https://youtu.be/joPot91iGm4

Episode 5 (Darkness): https://youtu.be/YxyakPvsPMM

God = Dog music video: https://youtu.be/Sf5GmhffA484

Wolves Ov Siberia music video: https://youtu.be/g7yxjTcM7Bs

I Loved You at Your Darkest tracklisting

01. Solve

02. Wolves ov Siberia

03. God = Dog

04. Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica

05. Bartzabel

06. If Crucifixion Was Not Enough…

07. Angelvs XIII

08. Sabbath Mater

09. Havohej Pantocrator

10. Rom 5:8

11. We Are the Next 1000 Years

12. Coagvla

„It doesn’t get more blasphemous than this,“ erklärt Behemoth -Mastermind Nergal zum neuen Album I Loved You At Your Darkest, das am 5. Oktober über Nuclear Blast erscheint. Obwohl der Titel für das Album einer Black-Metal-Band höchst ungewöhnlich anmutet, werden Fans vom Ursprung noch überraschter sein als von den Worten selbst. „It’s a verse from the Bible,“ verrät Nergal. „It’s actually a quote from Jesus Christ himself. For Behemoth to use it as the basis of our record, it’s sacrilege to the extreme.“

Ein wahrer Sturm von Black-Metal-Perfektion und höllischen Riffs, donnernden Schlagzeug-Kanonaden und liturgischen Chören, die an klassisches Horror-Kino erinnern, machen I Loved You At Your Darkest zum bis dato dynamischsten Album der Band: extrem und radikal auf der einen Seite, aber auch die wohl rockigste Behemoth -Scheibe bislang.

Des Weiteren wird die Band ab Oktober/November im Rahmen der Ecclesia Diabolica Tour mit At The Gates und Wolves In The Throne Room auf Tour gehen. Zuerst in Nordamerika, im Januar/Februar dann auch in Europa. Siehe alle Termine unten!

Tickets gibt es unter www.nuclearblast.de

Behemoth Ecclesia Diabolica America 2018 e.v. tour dates

w/ At The Gates, Wolves In The Throne Room

Oct. 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren

Oct. 22 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Oct. 23 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre

Oct. 24 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Oct. 26 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

Oct. 27 – Tampa, FL – Jannus Landing

Oct. 29 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

Oct. 30 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

Nov. 1 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

Nov. 2 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

Nov. 3 – New York, NY – Playstation Theater

Nov. 4 – Montreal, QC – M-Telus

Nov. 6 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall

Nov. 7 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

Nov. 9 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Nov. 10 – Minneapolis, MN – Cabooze

Nov. 11 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman

Nov. 13 – Denver, CO – The Ogden Theatre

Nov. 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

Nov. 16 – Calgary, AB – MacEwan Ballroom

Nov. 17 – Edmonton, AB – Union Hall

Nov. 19 – Vancouver, BC – The Commodore Ballroom

Nov. 20 – Seattle, WA – Showbox Market

Nov. 21 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

Nov. 23 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

Nov. 24 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern Theatre

Behemoth Ecclesia Diabolica Evropa 2019 e.v. tour dates

w/ At The Gates, Wolves In The Throne Room

Jan. 10 – Frankfurt, Germany – Batschkapp

Jan. 11 – Munich, Germany – Tonhalle

Jan. 13 – Vienna, Austria – Arena

Jan. 15 – Zurich, Switzerland – Komplex 457

Jan. 16 – Milano, Italy – Alcatraz

Jan. 17 – Lyon, France – Le Transbordeur

Jan. 18 – Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz

Jan. 19 – Madrid, Spain – La Riviera

Jan. 21 – Toulouse, France – Le Bikini

Jan. 22 – Paris, France – Bataclan

Jan. 23 – Oberhausen, Germany – Turbinenhalle

Jan. 24 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys

Jan. 25 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega

Jan. 26 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet

Jan. 29 – Helsinki, Finland – The Circus

Jan. 30 – Tampere, Finland – Pakkahuone

Feb. 1 – Hamburg, Germany – Grosse Freiheit 36

Feb. 4 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal

Feb. 6 – Bristol, UK – Motion

Feb. 7 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute

Feb. 8 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town

Feb. 9 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz

Feb. 10 – Dublin, Ireland – Vicar Street

Feb. 11 – Glasgow, UK – QM Union

Behemoth Line-Up:

Nergal – vocals & guitars

Orion – bass & vocals

Inferno – drums & percussion

Behemoth online:

http://www.behemoth.pl

http://www.facebook.com/behemoth

http://instagram.com/behemothofficial

http://www.nuclearblast.de/behemoth