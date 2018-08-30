Behemoth-Chef Nergal: „es ist reine Kunst. Mehr als Musik. Mehr als Black Metal.“ und enthüllt weitere Details zum Song im ersten Teil der I Loved You At Your Darkest Interview-Serie. Seht die Episode hier.
Produziert wurde das Album von der Band selbst, Daniel Bergstrand (Meshuggah, In Flames) übernahm die Ko-Produktion des Schlagzeugs, Matt Hyde (Slayer, Children Of Bodom) erledigte den Mix und Tom Baker (Nine Inch Nails, Marilyn Manson) sorgte für das Mastering. Des Weiteren steuerte ein 17-köpfiges polnisches Orchester, arrangiert von Jan Stoklosa, für die sinfonischen Elemente.
I Loved You At Your Darkest kann ab sofort hier vorbestellt werden – hier ist auch das Video zur ersten Single God = Dog (directed by Grupa 13 / http://www.grupa13.com) zu sehen.
Um das Album in verschiedenen Formaten, sowie God = Dog als exklusive 7″ Picture Disc vorzubestellen
I Loved You at Your Darkest Tracklist:
01. Solve
02. Wolves ov Siberia
03. God = Dog
04. Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica
05. Bartzabel
06. If Crucifixion Was Not Enough…
07. Angelvs XIII
08. Sabbath Mater
09. Havohej Pantocrator
10. Rom 5:8
11. We Are the Next 1000 Years
12. Coagvla
„It doesn’t get more blasphemous than this,“ erklärt Behemoth-Mastermind Nergal zum neuen Album I Loved You At Your Darkest, das am 5. Oktober über Nuclear Blast erscheint. Obwohl der Titel für das Album einer Black-Metal-Band höchst ungewöhnlich anmutet, werden Fans vom Ursprung noch überraschter sein als von den Worten selbst. „It’s a verse from the Bible,“ verrät Nergal. „It’s actually a quote from Jesus Christ himself. For Behemoth to use it as the basis of our record, it’s sacrilege to the extreme.“
Ein wahrer Sturm von Black-Metal- Perfektion und höllischen Riffs, donnernden Schlagzeug-Kanonaden und liturgischen Chören, die an klassisches Horror-Kino erinnern machen I Loved You At Your Darkest zum bis dato dynamischsten Album der Band: extrem und radikal auf der einen Seite, aber auch die wohl rockigste Behemoth-Scheibe bislang.
Des Weiteren wird die Band ab Oktober/November im Rahmen der Ecclesia Diabolica Tour mit At The Gates und Wolves In The Throne Room auf Tour gehen. Zuerst in Nordamerika, im Januar/Februar dann auch in Europa. Siehe alle Termine unten!
Tickets gibt es unter
Behemoth Tourdates
Sept. 9 – Lodz, Poland – Summer Dying Loud
Behemoth Ecclesia Diabolica America 2018 e.v. Tourdates
w/ At The Gates, Wolves In The Throne Room
Oct. 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren
Oct. 22 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
Oct. 23 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre
Oct. 24 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
Oct. 26 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
Oct. 27 – Tampa, FL – Jannus Landing
Oct. 29 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground
Oct. 30 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
Nov. 1 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
Nov. 2 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
Nov. 3 – New York, NY – Playstation Theater
Nov. 4 – Montreal, QC – M-Telus
Nov. 6 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall
Nov. 7 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall
Nov. 9 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
Nov. 10 – Minneapolis, MN – Cabooze
Nov. 11 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman
Nov. 13 – Denver, CO – The Ogden Theatre
Nov. 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
Nov. 16 – Calgary, AB – MacEwan Ballroom
Nov. 17 – Edmonton, AB – Union Hall
Nov. 19 – Vancouver, BC – The Commodore Ballroom
Nov. 20 – Seattle, WA – Showbox Market
Nov. 21 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
Nov. 23 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom
Nov. 24 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern Theatre
Behemoth Ecclesia Diabolica Evropa 2019 e.v. Tourdates
w/ At The Gates, Wolves In The Throne Room
Jan. 10 – Frankfurt, Germany – Batschkapp
Jan. 11 – Munich, Germany – Tonhalle
Jan. 13 – Vienna, Austria – Arena
Jan. 15 – Zurich, Switzerland – Komplex 457
Jan. 16 – Milano, Italy – Alcatraz
Jan. 17 – Lyon, France – Le Transbordeur
Jan. 18 – Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz
Jan. 19 – Madrid, Spain – La Riviera
Jan. 21 – Toulouse, France – Le Bikini
Jan. 22 – Paris, France – Bataclan
Jan. 23 – Oberhausen, Germany – Turbinenhalle
Jan. 24 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys
Jan. 25 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega
Jan. 26 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet
Jan. 29 – Helsinki, Finland – The Circus
Jan. 30 – Tampere, Finland – Pakkahuone
Feb. 1 – Hamburg, Germany – Grosse Freiheit 36
Feb. 4 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal
Feb. 6 – Bristol, UK – Motion
Feb. 7 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute
Feb. 8 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town
Feb. 9 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz
Feb. 10 – Dublin, Ireland – Vicar Street
Feb. 11 – Glasgow, UK – QM Union
Behemoth Line-Up:
Nergal – vocals & guitars
Orion – bass & vocals
Inferno – drums & percussion
