„It doesn’t get more blasphemous than this,“ erklärt BEHEMOTH-Mastermind Nergal zum neuen Album »I Loved You At Your Darkest«, das am 5. Oktober über Nuclear Blast erscheint. Obwohl der Titel für das Album einer Black-Metal-Band höchst ungewöhnlich anmutet, werden Fans vom Ursprung noch überraschter sein als von den Worten selbst. „It’s a verse from the Bible,“ verrät Nergal. „It’s actually a quote from Jesus Christ himself. For Behemoth to use it as the basis of our record, it’s sacrilege to the extreme.“
Ein wahrer Sturm von Black-Metal- Perfektion und höllischen Riffs, donnernden Schlagzeug-Kanonaden und liturgischen Chören, die an klassisches Horror-Kino erinnern machen »I Loved You At Your Darkest« zum bis dato dynamischsten Album der Band: extrem und radikal auf der einen Seite, aber auch die wohl rockigste BEHEMOTH-Scheibe bislang.
Produziert wurde das Album von der Band selbst, Daniel Bergstrand (MESHUGGAH, IN FLAMES) übernahm die Ko-Produktion des Schlagzeugs, Matt Hyde (SLAYER, CHILDREN OF BODOM) erledigte den Mix und Tom Baker (NINE INCH NAILS, MARILYN MANSON) sorgte für das Mastering. Des Weiteren steuerte ein 17köpfiges polnisches Orchester, arrangiert von Jan Stoklosa, für die sinfonischen Elemente.
»I Loved You At Your Darkest« kann ab sofort hier vorbestellt werden
Um das Album in verschiedenen Formaten, sowie ‚God = Dog‘ als exklusive 7″ Picture Disc vorzubestellen, surft auf: http://nblast.de/BehemothILYAYD
»I Loved You at Your Darkest« tracklisting
01. Solve
02. Wolves ov Siberia
03. God = Dog
04. Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica
05. Bartzabel
06. If Crucifixion Was Not Enough…
07. Angelvs XIII
08. Sabbath Mater
09. Havohej Pantocrator
10. Rom 5:8
11. We Are the Next 1000 Years
12. Coagvla
Des Weiteren wird die Band ab Oktober/November im Rahmen der „Ecclesia Diabolica“ Tour mit AT THE GATES und WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM auf Tour gehen. Zuerst in Nordamerika, im Januar/Februar dann auch in Europa. Siehe alle Termine unten!
BEHEMOTH tour dates
Aug. 2 – Wacken, Germany – Wacken Open Air
Aug. 9 – Grunerlokka, Norway – Oya Festivalen
Aug. 10 – Prazske Predmesti, Czech Republic – Brutal Assault Festival
Aug. 11 – Leeuwarden, Netherlands – Into the Grave Festival
Aug. 12 – Kortrijk, Belgium – Alcatraz Metal Festival
Aug. 15 – Dinkelsbuhl, Germany – Summer Breeze
Aug. 18 – Sene, France – Motocultor Festival
Sept. 9 – Lodz, Poland – Summer Dying Loud
BEHEMOTH „Ecclesia Diabolica America 2018 e.v.“ tour dates
w/ AT THE GATES, WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM
Oct. 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren
Oct. 22 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
Oct. 23 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre
Oct. 24 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
Oct. 26 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
Oct. 27 – Tampa, FL – Jannus Landing
Oct. 29 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground
Oct. 30 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
Nov. 1 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
Nov. 2 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
Nov. 3 – New York, NY – Playstation Theater
Nov. 4 – Montreal, QC – M-Telus
Nov. 6 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall
Nov. 7 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall
Nov. 9 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
Nov. 10 – Minneapolis, MN – Cabooze
Nov. 11 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman
Nov. 13 – Denver, CO – The Ogden Theatre
Nov. 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
Nov. 16 – Calgary, AB – MacEwan Ballroom
Nov. 17 – Edmonton, AB – Union Hall
Nov. 19 – Vancouver, BC – The Commodore Ballroom
Nov. 20 – Seattle, WA – Showbox Market
Nov. 21 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
Nov. 23 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom
Nov. 24 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern Theatre
BEHEMOTH „Ecclesia Diabolica Evropa 2019 e.v.“ tour dates
w/ AT THE GATES, WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM
Jan. 10 – Frankfurt, Germany – Batschkapp
Jan. 11 – Munich, Germany – Tonhalle
Jan. 13 – Vienna, Austria – Arena
Jan. 15 – Zurich, Switzerland – Komplex 457
Jan. 16 – Milano, Italy – Alcatraz
Jan. 17 – Lyon, France – Le Transbordeur
Jan. 18 – Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz
Jan. 19 – Madrid, Spain – La Riviera
Jan. 21 – Toulouse, France – Le Bikini
Jan. 22 – Paris, France – Bataclan
Jan. 23 – Oberhausen, Germany – Turbinenhalle
Jan. 24 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys
Jan. 25 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega
Jan. 26 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet
Jan. 29 – Helsinki, Finland – The Circus
Jan. 30 – Tampere, Finland – Pakkahuone
Feb. 1 – Hamburg, Germany – Grosse Freiheit 36
Feb. 4 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal
Feb. 6 – Bristol, UK – Motion
Feb. 7 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute
Feb. 8 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town
Feb. 9 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz
Feb. 10 – Dublin, Ireland – Vicar Street
Feb. 11 – Glasgow, UK – QM Union
BEHEMOTH line-up:
Nergal – vocals & guitars
Orion – bass & vocals
Inferno – drums & percussion
