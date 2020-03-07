Belphegor: Konzert in der Schweiz findet nun doch statt

Nachdem das Belphegor, Suffocation, Hate, Necrosy, Grimaze Konzert, welches am 12. März 2020 in der KUFA in Lyss stattfinden sollte, wegen des Coronavirus bereits abgesagt war, findet es nun in anderer Location und anderem Kanton doch statt. Mit dem neuen Veranstalter Katharsys Productions findet das Event nun ebenfalls am 12. März 2020 im Le Casino in Orbe (Waadt) statt. Die Tickets behalten ihre Gültigkeit.

Hier das Statement von Katharsys Productions:

Following the cancellation of the concert by Belphegor, Suffocation, Hate, Necrosy and Grimaze at KUFA on March 12, the evening is moved to the Casino d’Orbe!

!! TICKETS PURCHASED FOR THE KUFA EVENT ARE OF COURSE ALWAYS VALID FOR THE EVENING !!