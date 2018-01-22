Die BEN MILLER BAND veröffentlicht nächste Woche am 26.01 ihr neues Album „Choke Cherry Tree“ und bringt die neuen Songs auf den Punkt: „I like the idea of saying something very complicated in a very simple way, that’s what we strive for musically, and what I strive for lyrically—to get directly to the point.“

Eine Woche vor VÖ gibt es einen neuen Song samt Video. „One More Time“

Produziert wurde mit Chris Funk, einem Mitglied der Decemberists, der ebenfalls Multinstrumentalist ist und weitere Gastmusiker zu den Aufnahmen einlud. Unter anderem Jenny Conlee und Nate Query (The Decemberists), Saxophonist Ralf Carney (Tom Waits, Tin Huey) und Dan Hunt (Neko Case).

Neben neuen selbstgebauten Instrumenten wie zum Beispiel umgebaute und ausrangierte Äxte, hat sich auch das Line Up der Band seit dem letzten Album „Any Way, Shape Or Form“ (2014) leicht geändert. Gründungs-Mitglied Scott Leeper ist nach wie vor dabei. Rachel Ammons und Smilin´ Bob Lewis sind die zwei neue Multiinstrumentalisten, die für frischen Wind sorgen: „Our two new members are great and exude personality from the stage, so I feel like we’re an all-star band now. I love having a female presence on stage, which creates a different energy that you can’t get with just dudes. I think it adds a tension that’s different, but we’re still high-energy on stage, and we still play crazy instruments and move around a lot.“

Ben Miller kommentiert die Aufnahmen des neues Albums wie folgt: „Early in the process of making this album, I thought that we either had to really nail our live approach in the recording studio, or we needed to forget about that and just work on capturing the songs in an inventive way that presents them in their best light. We decided on the latter approach, and we never looked back.“

2013 war die Band mit ZZ Top auf Europa Tour nachdem Billy Gibbons die Band für sich entdeckte und sie sofort für alle folgenden Konzerte als Support buchte.

