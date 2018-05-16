Das Britische Rock Trio Black Orchid Empire stellt mit My Favourite Stranger die zweite Single aus ihrem neuen Album Yugen, samt Video, vor. Der Nachfolger des Debüts Archetype erscheint am 25.05.18 über Long Branch Records.

Am 23.05. starten Black Orchid Empire zusammen mit dem US-Trio Black Map um Dredg Gitarrist Mark Engles, Sänger/Bassist Ben Flanagan (Trophy Fire) und Chris Robyn (Far), in Ihre gemeinsame Deutschlandtour.

„The video for My Favourite Stranger is a different feel for us – we really wanted a clean, colourful approach rather than the darker, grittier look of most of our other videos,“ erzählt Paul Visser, Sänger und Gitarrist von Black Orchid Empire. „We found a really cool new studio in Brixton under a railway arch and Canty from Dark North did an awesome job once again. We had a great time jumping around to our own song while he worked his magic! This song is about a friend of mine going through relationship hell. It’s about two people that are talking their situation over, but too much ground has opened up between them to even understand each other any more. They know each other inside and out, but have ended up total strangers. Musically it’s super fun to play – Dave’s bass riff is just ridiculous,“ ergänzt Paul.

Black Map & Black Orchid Empire

23.05. München – Feierwerk (Orangehouse)

24.05. Leipzig – Naumanns

25.05. Hamburg – Headcrash

26.05. Berlin – Badehaus

27.05. Köln – MTC

28.05. Wiesbaden – Schlachthof (Kesselhaus)

Mit ihrem von der Presse gefeierten Debütalbum Archetype, konnte das Londoner Rock Trio in 2016 erstmals für Furore sorgen. Der Titel God Is Awake wurde gar vom Britischen KERRANG! Radio zum „Track der Woche“ gekührt. Es folgten Auftritte neben Rockgrößen wie Biffy Clyro, Editors oder Skunk Anansie, zahlreiche Support- und Headlinertouren, sowie Festivalshows beim Taubertal Festival, Standon Calling (UK) oder dem Camden Rocks Festival (UK), um nur einige zu nennen.

„Really Love BOE, beautiful melodies coupled with tear your face off riffs, bright fresh new stars“ Skin, SKUNK ANANSIE

„It’s like I’m hearing Muse for the first time all over again“ – Alex Baker, KERRANG! Radio

„Unbeatable in-your-face talent“ MOSH

„Essentially a combination of all your favourite bands“ ALT CORNER

„Wicked, behemoth tunes“ POWERPLAY

Line-Up:

Paul Visser – Gesang, Gitarre

David Ferguson – Bass, Gesang

Billy Freedom – Schlagzeug

