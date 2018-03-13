Das Brightoner Quartett Black Peaks präsentiert mit Can’t Sleep einen brandneuen Song.

Das dazugehörige Video ist hier einsehbar:

Der Track feierte gestern in der BBC Radio 1 Rock Show als Rockest Record (Track der Woche) premiere und wurde gleich 2x in der Show eingesetzt.

Nachdem Black Peaks über mehrere Jahre ihr erfolgreiches Debütalbum Statues bewarben, sind sie im Dezember 2017 ins Studio zurückgekehrt, um dort mit dem mehrfach mit dem Grammy- Award -ausgezeichneten Produzenten Adrian Bushby ( Foo Fighters , Muse , Dashboard Confessional , Everything Everything ) den Nachfolger aufzunehmen.

Can’t Swim ist nun nicht nur das erste neue Material der Band seit zwei Jahren – und obendrein der erste Song mit Bassist Dave Larkin, der Ende 2017 Andrew Gosden ersetzt hat – sondern außerdem der erste Vorgeschmack auf das kommende Album, welches über Rise Records erscheinen wird.

Sänger Will Gardner über Can’t Swim:

„The song was written in response to a very difficult time for the band and myself personally. Since writing Statues, our political environment has seen a big shift, and some extremely xenophobic and racist comments and actions have been aired in the media, at whom a lot of the anger and fire in these lyrics is directed. Whatever your view is politically, this song deals anxiety, paranoia and insomnia, all stemming from being swept along with a decision you do not agree with.„

Dave Larkin ergänzt:

„ We haven’t wasted any time since I joined the band – we were straight into writing and finishing off ideas for this album and it all came together so naturally.. Getting into the studio with Ade (producer Adrian Bushby) was definitely the right decision for all of us – he has an incredible high-energy approach to producing, and was just as hyped on everything as we were. We’re all so proud of these songs – the end result is massive, Our first shows back are going to be in May, with a few festivals and a support run with Marmozets which we’re over the moon about. They’re a band who we all respect, their new album is killer and we can’t think of a better way to start getting some new music out into the world. „

Clare Maxwell (Rise Records) über das Signing:

„ We have been fans of Black Peaks for a long time and are so excited to have them join the Rise Records family. Can’t Sleep is just a small taster of what is still to come from this amazing band. „

Black Peaks sind :

Will Gardner – Vocals Joe Gosney – Guitars Liam Kearley – Drums Dave Larkin – Bass

Kommentare

Kommentare