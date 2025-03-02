Bleed From Within: veröffentlichen Video zur neuen Single „God Complex“

Etwas mehr als einen Monat vor der Veröffentlichung ihres neuen Albums Zenith am 4. April, geben Bleed From Within ihren Fans mit der neuen Single God Complex einen letzten Vorgeschmack auf das, was sie erwartet.
Seht euch das Video zu God Complex hier an:
Zu God Complex sagt die Band selbst:
„God Complex is the anthem on Zenith. We had a great time putting this together; not over thinking it and letting the groove carry the song. The song always stood out, but Kennedys vocal performance really pushed it to the forefront of the album. It’s a song about ego and what it means to us, to you, to everyone. This industry is plagued by those who have a heightened version of themselves but even in every day life, it is clear to see those that put themselves above others.“
Pre-Order / Pre-save Zenith: https://bleedfromwithin.bfan.link/zenith.ema
Mehr Infos zu Bleed From Withins kommenden Album Zenith findet ihr hier:
Bleed From Within werden 2025 in Nordamerika als Support von Bullet For My Valentine und Trivium auf der The Poisoned Ascendancy Tour zu sehen sein, bevor sie für ihre The Zenith Tour nach Großbritannien und Europa zurückkehren, wo sie von After The Burial und Great American Ghost begleitet werden.
The Poisoned Ascendancy North American Tour 2025
Support: Bullet For My Valentine & Trivium
19.04.25 – MO, Chesterfield – The Factory
20.04.25 – NE, Omaha – Steelhouse
22.04.25 – WI, Green Bay – Epic Event Center
23.04.25 – MI, Grand Rapids – GLC Live At 20 Monroe
26.04.25 – IL, Chicago – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
27.04.25 – MI, Detroit – The Fillmore
29.04.25 – PA, Pittsburgh – Stage AE
30.04.25 – PA, Philadelphia – The Fillmore
02.05.25 – MA, Boston – MCM Music Hall At Fenway
03.05.25 – QC, Laval – Place Bell
04.05.25 – ON, Toronto – Great Canadian Resort Theatre
06.05.25 – DC, Washington – The Anthem
07.05.25 – NY, New York – The Rooftop At Pier 17
09.05.25 – PA, Bethlehem – Wind Creek Event Center
11.05.25 – TN, Nashville – The Pinnacle
13.05.25 – KY, Corbin – Corbin Arena
14.05.25 – GA, Atlanta – Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre
17.05.25 – NC, Charlotte – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
18.05.25 – NC, Raleigh – Red Hat Amphitheater
Festival-Termine 2025
15.06.25 – UK, Download Festival
26.06.25 – NO, Tons Of Rock
14.08.25 – DE, Reload Festival
The Zenith Tour 2025
w/ After The Burial & Great American Ghost
10.09.25 – BE, Antwerp – Zappa
11.09.25 – DE, Cologne – Live Music Hall
12.09.25 – DE, Hamburg – Docks
13.09.25 – DE, Berlin – Kesselhaus
14.09.25 – PL, Warsaw – Progresja
16.09.25 – FI, Helsinki – Tavastia
17.09.25 – FI, Tampere – Olympia-Kortteli
19.09.25 – SE, Stockholm – Klubben Fryshuset
20.09.25 – SE, Gothenburg – Pustervik
21.09.25 – NO, Oslo – Vulkan Arena
22.09.25 – DK, Copenhagen – Amager Bio
24.09.25 – CZ, Prague – Meet Factory
25.09.25 – HU, Budapest – Barba Negra
26.09.25 – AT, Vienna – SIMM City
27.09.25 – DE, Munich – Backstage
28.09.25 – CH, Zürich – Kompex 457
30.09.25 – FR, Villeurbanne – CCO La Rayonne
01.10.25 – FR, Toulouse – La Cabane
03.10.25 – PT, Lisbon – LAV – Lisboa Ao Vivo
04.10.25 – ES, Madrid – Salva Mon Live
05.10.25 – ES, Barcelona – Razzmatazz 2
07.10.25 – FR, Paris – Bataclan
08.10.25 – NL, Tilburg – 013 Poppodium
10.10.25 – UK, London – O2 Forum Kentish Town
11.10.25 – UK, Manchester – O2 Ritz
12.10.25 – UK, Glasgow – Barrowlands
13.10.25 – UK, Glasgow – Barrowlands
Bleed From Within sind:
Scott Kennedy – Gesang
Craig Gowans – Leadgitarre
Steven Jones – Rhythmusgitarre & Gesang
David Provan – Bass
Ali Richardson – Schlagzeug
