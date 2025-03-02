Bleed From Within: veröffentlichen Video zur neuen Single „God Complex“

Etwas mehr als einen Monat vor der Veröffentlichung ihres neuen Albums Zenith am 4. April, geben Bleed From Within ihren Fans mit der neuen Single God Complex einen letzten Vorgeschmack auf das, was sie erwartet.

Seht euch das Video zu God Complex hier an:

Zu God Complex sagt die Band selbst:

„God Complex is the anthem on Zenith. We had a great time putting this together; not over thinking it and letting the groove carry the song. The song always stood out, but Kennedys vocal performance really pushed it to the forefront of the album. It’s a song about ego and what it means to us, to you, to everyone. This industry is plagued by those who have a heightened version of themselves but even in every day life, it is clear to see those that put themselves above others.“

Pre-Order / Pre-save Zenith: https://bleedfromwithin.bfan.link/zenith.ema

Mehr Infos zu Bleed From Withins kommenden Album Zenith findet ihr hier:

Bleed From Within werden 2025 in Nordamerika als Support von Bullet For My Valentine und Trivium auf der The Poisoned Ascendancy Tour zu sehen sein, bevor sie für ihre The Zenith Tour nach Großbritannien und Europa zurückkehren, wo sie von After The Burial und Great American Ghost begleitet werden.

The Poisoned Ascendancy North American Tour 2025

Support: Bullet For My Valentine & Trivium

19.04.25 – MO, Chesterfield – The Factory

20.04.25 – NE, Omaha – Steelhouse

22.04.25 – WI, Green Bay – Epic Event Center

23.04.25 – MI, Grand Rapids – GLC Live At 20 Monroe

26.04.25 – IL, Chicago – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

27.04.25 – MI, Detroit – The Fillmore

29.04.25 – PA, Pittsburgh – Stage AE

30.04.25 – PA, Philadelphia – The Fillmore

02.05.25 – MA, Boston – MCM Music Hall At Fenway

03.05.25 – QC, Laval – Place Bell

04.05.25 – ON, Toronto – Great Canadian Resort Theatre

06.05.25 – DC, Washington – The Anthem

07.05.25 – NY, New York – The Rooftop At Pier 17

09.05.25 – PA, Bethlehem – Wind Creek Event Center

11.05.25 – TN, Nashville – The Pinnacle

13.05.25 – KY, Corbin – Corbin Arena

14.05.25 – GA, Atlanta – Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

17.05.25 – NC, Charlotte – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

18.05.25 – NC, Raleigh – Red Hat Amphitheater

Festival-Termine 2025

15.06.25 – UK, Download Festival

26.06.25 – NO, Tons Of Rock

14.08.25 – DE, Reload Festival

The Zenith Tour 2025

w/ After The Burial & Great American Ghost

10.09.25 – BE, Antwerp – Zappa

11.09.25 – DE, Cologne – Live Music Hall

12.09.25 – DE, Hamburg – Docks

13.09.25 – DE, Berlin – Kesselhaus

14.09.25 – PL, Warsaw – Progresja

16.09.25 – FI, Helsinki – Tavastia

17.09.25 – FI, Tampere – Olympia-Kortteli

19.09.25 – SE, Stockholm – Klubben Fryshuset

20.09.25 – SE, Gothenburg – Pustervik

21.09.25 – NO, Oslo – Vulkan Arena

22.09.25 – DK, Copenhagen – Amager Bio

24.09.25 – CZ, Prague – Meet Factory

25.09.25 – HU, Budapest – Barba Negra

26.09.25 – AT, Vienna – SIMM City

27.09.25 – DE, Munich – Backstage

28.09.25 – CH, Zürich – Kompex 457

30.09.25 – FR, Villeurbanne – CCO La Rayonne

01.10.25 – FR, Toulouse – La Cabane

03.10.25 – PT, Lisbon – LAV – Lisboa Ao Vivo

04.10.25 – ES, Madrid – Salva Mon Live

05.10.25 – ES, Barcelona – Razzmatazz 2

07.10.25 – FR, Paris – Bataclan

08.10.25 – NL, Tilburg – 013 Poppodium

10.10.25 – UK, London – O2 Forum Kentish Town

11.10.25 – UK, Manchester – O2 Ritz

12.10.25 – UK, Glasgow – Barrowlands

13.10.25 – UK, Glasgow – Barrowlands

Bleed From Within sind:

Scott Kennedy – Gesang

Craig Gowans – Leadgitarre

Steven Jones – Rhythmusgitarre & Gesang

David Provan – Bass

Ali Richardson – Schlagzeug

