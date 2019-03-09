Blitz: geben Details zum Album Welcome To The Rock Show bekannt

Die aus Nottingham stammende Band Blitz wird über City Of Lights Records das Debütalbum Welcome To The Rock Sho veröffentlichen.

Musikalisch bietet Welcome To The Rock Show einen Mix aus Glam und Hard Rock. Fans von Bands wie Guns ’n‘ Roses, Kiss, Slade meets Backyard Babies & Velvet Revolver sollten beide Ohren und Augen riskieren. Booklet und Artwork stammen vom renommierten Comiczeichner Richard Adam Reynolds von Ground Zero Comics, deren Arbeiten u.a. durch Hellboy, Judge Dredd, Spiderman, Batman, Sin City usw. bekannt sind.

Welcome To The Rock Show – Tracklist:

01.I Believe

02.Rock City Nights

03.Miss America

04.Love Is A War

05.Rock Me

06.Queen Of The Night

07.Don’t Look Back

08.Only The Strong Survive

09.Falling Down

10.Another World Away

11.Born To Rock

