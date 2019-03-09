Die aus Nottingham stammende Band Blitz wird über City Of Lights Records das Debütalbum Welcome To The Rock Sho veröffentlichen.
Musikalisch bietet Welcome To The Rock Show einen Mix aus Glam und Hard Rock. Fans von Bands wie Guns ’n‘ Roses, Kiss, Slade meets Backyard Babies & Velvet Revolver sollten beide Ohren und Augen riskieren. Booklet und Artwork stammen vom renommierten Comiczeichner Richard Adam Reynolds von Ground Zero Comics, deren Arbeiten u.a. durch Hellboy, Judge Dredd, Spiderman, Batman, Sin City usw. bekannt sind.
Welcome To The Rock Show – Tracklist:
01.I Believe
02.Rock City Nights
03.Miss America
04.Love Is A War
05.Rock Me
06.Queen Of The Night
07.Don’t Look Back
08.Only The Strong Survive
09.Falling Down
10.Another World Away
11.Born To Rock