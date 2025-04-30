Bloodred Hourglass: präsentieren neue Single/Video „The Crown Is Permanent“

Nach dem Erfolg ihrer letzten Single We Should Be Buried Like This und der Europatournee zusammen mit The Halo Effect und Pain kehrt die finnische Modern- Metal-Band Bloodred Hourglass mit der zweiten Single ihres kommenden Albums zurück. Die neue Single The Crown Is Permanent wurde am 25. April über Out Of Line Music veröffentlicht und ist nun mit einem Musikvideo verfügbar. Seht es euch hier an:
The Crown Is Permanent anhören: https://BRHG.lnk.to/TheCrownIsPermanent
Nach dem gefeierten Album How’s The Heart? aus dem Jahr 2023 ist BRHG bereit, eine neue Ära ihres sich ständig weiterentwickelnden Sounds einzuleiten.
Die Band über The Crown Is Permanent: „Strike a nerve, and something’s bound to burn. The Crown Is Permanent is a dark and dirty anthem; buried in chaos, drenched in tension. Fuelled by raw, driving energy and wrapped in a wall of crushing guitars and distorted synths, the track is a violent, unrelenting steamroller from start to finish. Lyrically, it’s a battle cry against fake revolutions, empty promises, and the people who play along. It’s about refusing to be a pawn in someone else’s game and turning betrayal into fuel for growth. The floodgates are open. Let them learn.”
Im Spätsommer werden Bloodred Hourglass auf europäische Headliner-Tour gehen.
Bloodred Hourglass – Live-Termine:
01.05.2025 NO Kopervik, Karmoygeddon
17.-19.07.2025 FI Laukaa, John Smith Rock Festival
25.-26.07.2025 FI Vaasa, Kaaos Festival
01.08.2025 FI Pori, Porispere
02.08.2025 FI Tampere, Saarihelvetti
09.08.2025 FI Imatra, Patruunafest
16.08.2025 FI Mikkeli, Dinosaurock
23.08.2025 FI Joensuu, Unholy Summerfest
09.10.2025 DE Berlin, Cassiopeia
10.10.2025 CZ Zlin, Masters Of Rock Café
11.10.2025 HU Budapest, Analog Music Hall
13.10.2025 AT Vienna, Chelsea
14.10.2025 DE Leipzig, Hellraiser
15.10.2025 DE Hamburg, Bahnhof Pauli
16.10.2025 DK Esbjerg, Tobakken
18.10.2025 DE Frankfurt, Nachtleben
19.10.2025 DE Cologne, Helios 37
20.10.2025 FR Paris, Backstage by the Mill
22.10.2025 DE Dortmund, FZW
23.10.2025 NL Leiden, Nobel
24.10.2025 DE Lindau, Club Vaudeville
25.10.2025 CH Winterthur, Gaswerk
26.10.2025 DE Munich, Backstage
27.10.2025 DE Stuttgart, Im Wizemann
31.10.2025 Lutakko, Jyväskylä
1.11.2025 Finlandia-klubi, Lahti
6.11.2025 Tavastia, Helsinki
7.11.2025 Tullisali, Oulu
8.11.2025 Sawohouse, Kuopio
13.11.2025 Tavara-asema, Tampere
14.11.2025 Brummi, Rauma
15.11.2025 Rytmikorjaamo, Seinäjoki
21.11.2025 House of Rock, Kouvola
22.11.2025 Logomo Teatro, Turku
Bloodred Hourglass sind bereit, das nächste Kapitel im modernen Melodic Death Metal neu zu definieren. Die Zeit, die Vergangenheit zu begraben, ist jetzt.
Bloodred Hourglass online:
https://www.facebook.com/bloodredhourglass/
https://www.instagram.com/bloodredhourglass/