Bloodred Hourglass: präsentieren neue Single/Video „The Crown Is Permanent“

Nach dem Erfolg ihrer letzten Single We Should Be Buried Like This und der Europatournee zusammen mit The Halo Effect und Pain kehrt die finnische Modern- Metal-Band Bloodred Hourglass mit der zweiten Single ihres kommenden Albums zurück. Die neue Single The Crown Is Permanent wurde am 25. April über Out Of Line Music veröffentlicht und ist nun mit einem Musikvideo verfügbar. Seht es euch hier an:

The Crown Is Permanent anhören: https://BRHG.lnk.to/TheCrownIsPermanent

Nach dem gefeierten Album How’s The Heart? aus dem Jahr 2023 ist BRHG bereit, eine neue Ära ihres sich ständig weiterentwickelnden Sounds einzuleiten.

Die Band über The Crown Is Permanent: „Strike a nerve, and something’s bound to burn. The Crown Is Permanent is a dark and dirty anthem; buried in chaos, drenched in tension. Fuelled by raw, driving energy and wrapped in a wall of crushing guitars and distorted synths, the track is a violent, unrelenting steamroller from start to finish. Lyrically, it’s a battle cry against fake revolutions, empty promises, and the people who play along. It’s about refusing to be a pawn in someone else’s game and turning betrayal into fuel for growth. The floodgates are open. Let them learn.”

Im Spätsommer werden Bloodred Hourglass auf europäische Headliner-Tour gehen.

Bloodred Hourglass – Live-Termine:

01.05.2025 NO Kopervik, Karmoygeddon

17.-19.07.2025 FI Laukaa, John Smith Rock Festival

25.-26.07.2025 FI Vaasa, Kaaos Festival

01.08.2025 FI Pori, Porispere

02.08.2025 FI Tampere, Saarihelvetti

09.08.2025 FI Imatra, Patruunafest

16.08.2025 FI Mikkeli, Dinosaurock

23.08.2025 FI Joensuu, Unholy Summerfest

09.10.2025 DE Berlin, Cassiopeia

10.10.2025 CZ Zlin, Masters Of Rock Café

11.10.2025 HU Budapest, Analog Music Hall

13.10.2025 AT Vienna, Chelsea

14.10.2025 DE Leipzig, Hellraiser

15.10.2025 DE Hamburg, Bahnhof Pauli

16.10.2025 DK Esbjerg, Tobakken

18.10.2025 DE Frankfurt, Nachtleben

19.10.2025 DE Cologne, Helios 37

20.10.2025 FR Paris, Backstage by the Mill

22.10.2025 DE Dortmund, FZW

23.10.2025 NL Leiden, Nobel

24.10.2025 DE Lindau, Club Vaudeville

25.10.2025 CH Winterthur, Gaswerk

26.10.2025 DE Munich, Backstage

27.10.2025 DE Stuttgart, Im Wizemann

31.10.2025 Lutakko, Jyväskylä

1.11.2025 Finlandia-klubi, Lahti

6.11.2025 Tavastia, Helsinki

7.11.2025 Tullisali, Oulu

8.11.2025 Sawohouse, Kuopio

13.11.2025 Tavara-asema, Tampere

14.11.2025 Brummi, Rauma

15.11.2025 Rytmikorjaamo, Seinäjoki

21.11.2025 House of Rock, Kouvola

22.11.2025 Logomo Teatro, Turku

Bloodred Hourglass sind bereit, das nächste Kapitel im modernen Melodic Death Metal neu zu definieren. Die Zeit, die Vergangenheit zu begraben, ist jetzt.

