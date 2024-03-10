Blues Pills: melden sich zurück mit neuem Album und Single

Lange mussten Fans auf neue Musik von Blues Pills warten, nun ist es endlich so weit: Am 2. August 2024 melden sich die schwedischen Chartstürmer mit ihrem neuen Album Birthday (Throwdown Entertainment/BMG) zurück. Schon jetzt präsentieren sie den kraftvollen Titeltrack samt Musikvideo.

Im Song Birthday verarbeitet Sängerin Elin Larsson einen Vorfall, der sich an ihrem Geburtstag während einer Tour in Mexiko ereignete. Sie hatte die gesamte Band und Crew für eine Feier versammelt, doch ein übergriffiger Kellner ruinierte den Tag. „I don’t know what the f**k this guy was thinking or doing, but he took liberties and crossed personal boundaries acting in a very disrespectful way“, erinnert sich Elin.

Zurück zuhause schrieb die Band den Song darüber. „It has some humour to it“, so Elin. „The first verse of the song is written from the perspective of the aggressor, but this is not a song to feel like a victim to, this is a shit-kicker of a tune with a f**k you attitude to get wild to.“

Anlässlich des Record Store Days wird die Single Birthday am 20. April zudem in limitierter 12“-Vinyl-Auflage erscheinen.

Zum gleichnamigen Album kommentieren Blues Pills: “With this album we truly let ourselves be free, leaving all the boundaries and expectations behind to write music we love. We wanted to capture the raw and authentic feeling from when we play live on an album yet pushing ourselves to create and write the best work we’ve ever done. Elin was pregnant during the recordings, and what isn’t more rock’n’roll than that? To create human life and music.”

Von ihrer Schwangerschaft erfuhr Elin während der Songwriting-Sessions zum Album. Sie sang ihre Vocalparts im Studio ein, während in ihr ihr Sohn heranwuchs. Das verlieh nicht nur der Sängerin selbst ein starkes Gefühl von Freiheit, sondern beflügelte auch ihre Mitmusiker und festigte Blues Pills‘ Selbstverständnis als feministische Band.

„I need to do this for myself and for other mothers, so they don’t abandon their own passions after becoming mums“, ist Elin überzeugt. „It’s going to take time to combine the two worlds I love, but I can only think it will do my son Loui good to experience other cultures, countries and music. I really think it’s important that I can do this. To empower other women, and to meet this new state proudly and enjoy.“

„A lot of the years I’ve been taking shit for being a woman in rock’n’roll“, fügt die Sängerin hinzu. „Zack sees it all first hand and it gives a new perspective. For everyone in the band it’s a constant driver.” Gitarrist Zack Anderson ergänzt: „We support each other. It’s always been, since the beginning 12 years ago Zack & Elin. We’ve seen it all.“

Blues Pills mögen manchmal sanft wirken, laid-back und nerdy, wenn sie zu Hause ihre Vinylsammlungen pflegen oder mit ihren Hunden in verschneiten schwedischen Landschaften Gassi gehen. Doch auf der Bühne bricht es aus ihnen heraus wie Magma. Für ihre energetischen Liveshows ist die Band auf der ganzen Welt bekannt. „Unsere Bühnenpresenz hat sich ganz natürlich entwickelt“, erklärt Zack Anderson. „Elin ist furchtlos, springt umher, crowdsurft … sie brennt regelrecht.“

Letztlich macht vor allem das unnachahmliche Zusammenspiel der Band ihren Reiz aus. Auf Birthday, ihrem vierten Album, stellen Blues Pills das einmal mehr unter Beweis. Zum einen ist da Elin Larsson mit ihren satten Vocals und dem rohen, angeborenen Charisma. Zum anderen die ansteckenden Grooves von Zack Anderson (Gitarre), André Kvarnström (Drums) und Kristoffer Schander (Bass), die ihnen einfach nicht ausgehen wollen. Überdimensionale Hooks prägen die elf neuen Songs, allerorten glitzern die Melodien und atemberaubende Gesangslinien. Gemeinsam mit dem Grammy-nominierten Produzenten Freddy Alexander (Rihanna, The Chainsmokers, SHY Martin) schufen Blues Pills ein karrieredefinierendes Werk.

Birthday Tracklist:

1. Birthday

2. Don’t You Love it

3. Bad Choices

4. Top Of The Sky

5. Like A Drug

6. Piggyback Ride

7. Holding Me Back

8. Somebody Better

9. Shadows

10. I Don’t Wanna Get Back On That Horse Again

11. What Has This Life Done To You

