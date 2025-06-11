Bong-Ra: kündigen Herbsttour an

Nach der gefeierten Rückkehr zu ihren kraftvollen Industrial Metal-Wurzeln mit dem Album Black Noise aus dem Jahr 2024, werden Bong-Ra – angeführt von dem niederländischen Visionär Jason Köhnen (The Kilimanjaro Darkjazz Ensemble, The Lovecraft Sextet) – auf die Bühne zurückkehren und eine umfangreiche Tournee absolvieren. Nach einer Reihe ausgewählter Auftritte als Trio Anfang 2025, kündigen die avantgardistischen Pioniere eine 14-tägige Europatournee zusammen mit den Giganten Author & Punisher für den Herbst an.

Die folgenden Termine sind bestätigt:

26.10.2025 – Hamburg, Germany

27.10.2025 – Aarhus, Denmark

28.10.2025 – Oslo, Norway

29.10.2025 – Goteburg, Sweden

30.10.2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark

31.10.2025 – Berlin, Germany

01.11.2025 – Gdansk, Poland

02.11.2025 – Warsaw, Poland

03.11.2025 – Poznan, Poland

04.11.2025 – Leipzig, Germany

05.11.2025 – Frankfurt, Germany

06.11.2025 – Paris, France

07.11.2025 – Bruxelles, Belgium

08.11.2025 – Lille, France

Tickets: hier

Jason Köhnen kommentiert die Tour: „Author & Punisher and Bong-Ra have a history together and go back more than a decade when Bong-Ra also supported A&P on their first EU tour, which lead to Bong-Ra remixing A&P’s Terrorbird and Flesh Ants tracks back in 2014. On this tour Bong-Ra will perform as a duo, instead of the regular trio. Due to personal reasons guitarist Botond Fogl is not able to join the tour, therefore Attila Kovacs will take both guitar parts for his account. The A&P tour will contain some more breakcore parts to it, seeing the remix album will be released on DMP early September, so these compositions will appear in the live set.“

Bong-Ra online:

https://www.instagram.com/bong.ra.official/