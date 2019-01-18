Booze & Glory starten 2019 mit einer brandneuen Single und dem dazugehörigen Video. Zusätzlich stehen Termine in Europa, sowie Nordamerika an.

Hier könnt ihr das Video zu Live It Up sehen:



Persistence Tour 2019 gibt es neben Metal und Hardcore endlich auch wieder Street Punk auf die Ohren! Neben Sick Of It All und Walls Of Jericho werden Booze & Glory in Deutschland, Belgien, der Schweiz und Großbritannien zu sehen sein. Persistence 2019 Auf der anstehenden2019 gibt es neben Metal und Hardcore endlich auch wieder Street Punk auf die Ohren! Nebenundwerdenin Deutschland, Belgien, der Schweiz und Großbritannien zu sehen sein. Sick Of It All + Napalm Death + Ignite + Walls Of Jericho + Municipal Waste + Booze & Glory + Serbian Meatgrinder + Take Offense 17/01/19 Berlin, DE

Astra Kultuhaus 18/01/19 Hamburg, DE

Grosse Freiheit 19/01/19 Dresden, DE

Krafwerk Mitte 20/01/19 Brno, CZ

Sono Centrum 21/01/19 Munich, DE

Kulturzentrum Backstage 22/01/19 Lindau, DE

Inselhalle 23/01/19 Lausanne, Swiss

Les Docks 24/01 Wiesbaden, DE

Kultuzentrum Schlachthof 25/01 Deinze, BE

Brielpoort 26/01 Oberhausen, DE

Turbinenhalle 27/01 London, UK

The Forum

Dropkick Murphys + Booze & Glory 02/17/19 Poughkeepsie, NY

Mid-Hudson Civic Center 02/18/19 Toronto, ON

Rebel 02/19/19 Grand Rapids, MI

20 Monroe Live 02/20/19 Madison, WI

The Sylvee 02/23/19 Wichita, KS

The Cotillion 02/24/19 Dallas, TX

South Side Ballroom 02/25/19 Tulsa, OK

Cain’s Ballroom 02/27/19 Austin, TX

Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater 02/28/19 San Antonio, TX

Alamo City Music Hall 03/01/19 New Orleans, LA

The Fillmore 03/02/19 Pensacola, FL

Vinyl Music Hall 03/04/19 St. Petersburg, FL

Jannus Live 03/05/19 Miami Beach, FL

Jackie Gleason Theater 03/06/19 Lake BuenaVista, FL

House Of Blues 03/08/19 N Myrtle Beach, SC

House Of Blues 03/09/19 Knoxville, TN

The Mill & Mine 03/10/19 Richmond, VA

The National 03/11/19 Lancaster, PA

Freedom Hall 03/12/19 Portland, ME

State Theatre 03/15/19 Boston, MA

House Of Blues 03/16/19 Lowell, MA

Tsongas Arena Festivals: 13/04/19 Punk & Disorderly Fest, DE

25/05/19 Mosh Gegen Krebs, DE

08/06/19 Sound Of Revolution, NL

09/07/19 Rockmarathon, HU

13/07/19 Sjock Fest, BE

02/08/19 Rebellion Festival, UK

07/08/19 Punk Rock Holiday, SLO

16/08/19 Pod Parou Fest, CZ

erzählt: „We’re super excited to show you this video for the new single. The song was recorded atin Orebro Sweden. It was the first time we worked with the producer(guitarist from) and we’re really happy with the final results. We’re just about to hit the road again starting in Europe with theands this month followed by 4 weeks across North America with our friends. This year we celebrate our 10 year anniversary and we have lots of great things in the pipeline!“