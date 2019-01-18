Suchen
Booze & Glory starten 2019 mit einer brandneuen Single und dem dazugehörigen Video. Zusätzlich stehen Termine in Europa, sowie Nordamerika an.
Hier könnt ihr das Video zu Live It Up sehen:
Mark erzählt: „We’re super excited to show you this video for the new single Live It Up. The song was recorded at Soundlab Studios in Orebro Sweden. It was the first time we worked with the producer Mathias Farm (guitarist from Millencolin) and we’re really happy with the final results. We’re just about to hit the road again starting in Europe with the WOSP and Persistence Tours this month followed by 4 weeks across North America with our friends Dropkick Murphys. This year we celebrate our 10 year anniversary and we have lots of great things in the pipeline!“

Auf der anstehenden Persistence Tour 2019 gibt es neben Metal und Hardcore endlich auch wieder Street Punk auf die Ohren!  Neben Sick Of It All und Walls Of Jericho werden Booze & Glory in Deutschland, Belgien, der Schweiz und Großbritannien zu sehen sein.

Persistence 2019

Sick Of It All + Napalm Death + IgniteWalls Of Jericho + Municipal WasteBooze & Glory + Serbian Meatgrinder + Take Offense

17/01/19 Berlin, DE
Astra Kultuhaus

18/01/19 Hamburg, DE
Grosse Freiheit

19/01/19 Dresden, DE
Krafwerk Mitte

20/01/19 Brno, CZ
Sono Centrum

21/01/19 Munich, DE
Kulturzentrum Backstage

22/01/19 Lindau, DE
Inselhalle

23/01/19 Lausanne, Swiss
Les Docks

24/01 Wiesbaden, DE
Kultuzentrum Schlachthof

25/01 Deinze, BE
Brielpoort

26/01 Oberhausen, DE
Turbinenhalle

27/01 London, UK
The Forum

Dropkick Murphys + Booze & Glory

02/17/19 Poughkeepsie, NY
Mid-Hudson Civic Center

02/18/19 Toronto, ON
Rebel

02/19/19 Grand Rapids, MI
20 Monroe Live

02/20/19 Madison, WI
The Sylvee

02/23/19 Wichita, KS
The Cotillion

02/24/19 Dallas, TX
South Side Ballroom

02/25/19 Tulsa, OK
Cain’s Ballroom

02/27/19 Austin, TX
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

02/28/19 San Antonio, TX
Alamo City Music Hall

03/01/19 New Orleans, LA
The Fillmore

03/02/19 Pensacola, FL
Vinyl Music Hall

03/04/19 St. Petersburg, FL
Jannus Live

03/05/19 Miami Beach, FL
Jackie Gleason Theater

03/06/19 Lake BuenaVista, FL
House Of Blues

03/08/19 N Myrtle Beach, SC
House Of Blues

03/09/19 Knoxville, TN
The Mill & Mine

03/10/19 Richmond, VA
The National

03/11/19 Lancaster, PA
Freedom Hall

03/12/19 Portland, ME
State Theatre

03/15/19 Boston, MA
House Of Blues

03/16/19 Lowell, MA
Tsongas Arena

Festivals:

13/04/19 Punk & Disorderly Fest, DE
25/05/19 Mosh Gegen Krebs, DE
08/06/19 Sound Of Revolution, NL
09/07/19 Rockmarathon, HU
13/07/19 Sjock Fest, BE
02/08/19 Rebellion Festival, UK
07/08/19 Punk Rock Holiday, SLO
16/08/19 Pod Parou Fest, CZ

