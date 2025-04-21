Buckcherry: haben neuen Song „Come On“ veröffentlicht

Vor einem Monat haben Buckcherry ihr neues Album Roar Like Thunder angekündigt und den Titeltrack veröffentlicht. Nun gibt es ein Lyric-Video zum neuen Song Come On:

Über den Song sagt Frontmann Josh: „I feel that the Human race is in a very fragile state and Come On is about finding the “sweet spot” in your life where you rise above the distractions, have courage, and make your dreams a reality.“

