Buckcherry - Come On (Official Lyric Video)
Startseite
News
Avatar-FotoMaren J.·
News
··1 Minute Lesedauer

Buckcherry: haben neuen Song „Come On“ veröffentlicht

Kündigen für den 13. Juni die Veröffentlichung von "Roar Like Thunder" an

Vor einem Monat haben Buckcherry ihr neues Album Roar Like Thunder angekündigt und den Titeltrack veröffentlicht. Nun gibt es ein Lyric-Video zum neuen Song Come On:

Über den Song sagt Frontmann Josh: „I feel that the Human race is in a very fragile state and Come On is about finding the “sweet spot” in your life where you rise above the distractions, have courage, and make your dreams a reality.“

Weitere Infos zu Buckcherry auf Time For Metal:

Buckcherry: haben Video zum Titeltrack des neuen Albums veröffentlicht