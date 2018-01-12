Nach ihrem gefeierten Debütalbum „Love Is Not Enough“ (2016) werden CASEY am 16. März ihren zweiten Longplayer „Where I Go When I Am Sleeping“ über Hassle Records veröffentlichen.

Im Zuge einer ausgedehnten Europatour wird die Band im April zudem einige Konzerte in Deutschland und der Schweiz spielen:

01.04.2018: Berlin – Musik & Frieden

02.04.2018: Hannover – Mephisto

03.04.2018: Nürnberg – Z-Bau

04.04.2018: Leipzig – Naumanns

08.04.2018: München – Feierwerk

09.04.2018: Aarau (CH) – Kiff

10.04.2018: Frankfurt – 11er

11.04.2018: Hamburg – Goldener Salon

12.04.2018: Köln – MTC

„Where I Go When I Am Sleeping“ beschreibt auf sehr persönliche Weise die körperlichen wie auch mentalen Probleme des Sänger Tom Weaver, wie dieser wie folgt kommentiert:

„I was diagnosed with brittle bones when I was born,” he explains, “and when I was 15 I was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis and at 20 I was diagnosed with manic depression. I’ve also had a heart attack and a stroke and I was in this crazy car accident that crushed half my face. They’re big life events, but a lot of the stuff that’s happened to me medically was stuff that I was just living through at the time. Looking back now, though, I realise I could have died four or five times. I’m lucky to be here.“

Die erste Single „Fluorescents„ ist dabei ein herzzerreißender Song über vergangenen Januar – als Weaver erneut mit einer Dickdarmentzündung zu kämpfen hatte:

„This resulted in me being hospitalised for several weeks and my medications being substantially increased. It gave me a lot of time to reflect on the state of my health, and how I’d tried so hard to make sure I was staying healthy, to little or no avail. It left me with a feeling of futility and weakness, the idea that regardless of my intentions I would be impoverished for life.”

Das Album wurde in den Monnow Valley Studios in Wales aufgenommen und von Brad Wood (Placebo, Sunny Day Real Estate, Touché Amoré) produziert.

