Cellar Darling: veröffentlichen neues Lyric Video zu ‚Love Pt. II‘

Am Freitag enthüllten die Schweizer Prog Rocker von Cellar Darling ein neues Lyric Video zu dem Song Love Pt. II von ihrem aktuellen Album The Spell, das ihr hier anschauen könnt:

Die Band kommentiert: „Es fühlt sich an, als bräuchte die Welt dringend mehr Liebe. Also bringen wir euch Liebe, in Form des neuen animierten Videos zu Love Pt. II von unserem Konzeptalbum The Spell.

Das ist das zehnte Video unserer Serie, in dem jeder der 13 Songs des Albums eine visuelle Interpretation von Costin Chioreanu erhält. Wir hoffen, es gefällt euch!“

Das gesamte Album wird mit animierten Musik Videos visualisiert, um die ganze Geschichte von The Spell in Costin Chioreanus unverwechselbarem und mystischen Stil darzustellen. Die restlichen Videos werden im Laufe dieses Jahres veröffentlicht, um die Geschichte zu vervollständigen.

Seht euch die bisher veröffentlichten Videos hier an: https://bit.ly/2lTFxBC

Die nächste Gelegenheit, die Band zu sehen ist am 15. Februar auf den Wacken Winter Nights.

Seht Cellar Darling auf ihrer kommenden Tour als Support für ihre Label-Kollegen von Turilli/ Lione Rhapsody auf einer der folgenden Shows:

Rebirth And Evolution – European Tour 2020

w/ Cellar Darling, Canterra (*), Qantice (**)

13.04. D Munich – Backstage (Halle)*

14.04. SLO Ljubljana – Kino Šiška*

15.04. H Budapest – Barba Negra*

17.04. B Bomal-Sur-Ourthe – Durbuy Rock*

18.04. CZ Prague – MeetFactory*

19.04. PL Warsaw – Klub Proxima*

21.04. PL Gdansk – B90*

22.04. D Hamburg – Gruenspan*

23.04. NL Eindhoven – Effenaar*

25.04. UK London – Islington Assembly Hall*

26.04. F Paris – Le Trabendo**

28.04. D Bochum – Matrix**

29.04. D Mannheim – MS Connexion Complex**

30.04. CH Solothurn – Kulturfabrik Kofmehl**

02.05. E Barcelona – Sala Salamandra**

03.05. E Madrid – Shôko**

05.05. E Bilbao – Santana 27**

06.05. F Toulouse – Le Metronum**

07.05. F Lyon – CCO Villeurbanne**

08.05. I Trezzo sull’Adda (MI) – Live Club**

Tickets und VIP Packages sind hier erhältlich: www.tlrhapsody.com/tour.

The Spell ist verfügbar auf allen digitalen Plattformen und als Sammleredition als 2LP Vinyl oder limitiertem 2CD Digibook, das eine Zusatz-CD enthält, auf der Anna die Konzeptgeschichte von The Spell nacherzählt: http://nblast.de/CDTheSpell

Cellar Darling sind:

Anna Murphy – Gesang, Drehleier, Multi-Instrumentalist

Merlin Sutter – Schlagzeug

Ivo Henzi – Gitarre, Bass

Besucht Cellar Darling online:

www.cellardarling.com

www.facebook.com/cellardarlingofficial

www.youtube.com/cellardarling

www.twitter.com/cellar_darling

www.instagram.com/cellardarlingofficial/

www.vk.com/cellardarling