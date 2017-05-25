Nachdem sie im Win-A-Deal Voting mit meilenweitem Vorsprung den ersten Platz belegt haben und auch das Urteil der Jury eindeutig war, stand es fest. Die Groove Metal Newcomer Cold Snap aus Kroatien sind nun offiziell Teil der Arising Empire-Familie!

Wir freuen uns bereits sehr auf die zukünftige Zusammenarbeit und werden euch schon bald mit weiteren Infos der Band versorgen.

„We are very pleased that we have signed a contract with Arising Empire, and we are sure that this will be a great journey for both us and the label! Finally all the years of hard work have payed off for Cold Snap!“