Nachdem sie im Win-A-Deal Voting mit meilenweitem Vorsprung den ersten Platz belegt haben und auch das Urteil der Jury eindeutig war, stand es fest. Die Groove Metal Newcomer Cold Snap aus Kroatien sind nun offiziell Teil der Arising Empire-Familie!
Wir freuen uns bereits sehr auf die zukünftige Zusammenarbeit und werden euch schon bald mit weiteren Infos der Band versorgen.
„We are very pleased that we have signed a contract with Arising Empire, and we are sure that this will be a great journey for both us and the label! Finally all the years of hard work have payed off for Cold Snap!“
Um euch vorweg schon mal einen kleinen Eindruck von Cold Snap zu machen, schaut euch das aktuelle Musikvideo zu Monster an:
Derzeit ist die Band gerade auf Europa-Tour:
24.05. Nürnberg (D) – Der Cult
25.05. Berlin – Blackland
26.05. Paderborn (D) – Musikhaus
27.05. Dresden – Wu5
28.05. Leipzig – 4Rooms
30.05. Prague (CZ) – Fatal Music Club
31.05. Jihlava (CZ) – Bezvedomi
01.06. Češke Budejovice (CZ) – MC Fabrika
02.06. Slavonice (CZ) – Barakos
03.06. Velke Mezirici (CZ)- Sklep Fest IV.
16.06. Pula – Balkan Metal Meeting 2
17.06. Bjelovar – 43JAM festival
23.06. Ludbreg – Idemo Otok
06.07. Novi Sad (SRB) – Exit Festival
15.07. Rijeka – Dark „O“ Metal Fest
12.08. Benkovac – Vlajternativa festival Benkovac
18.08. Hum na Sutli – Hoomstock
19.08. Gornja Radgona (SLO) – MC
Cold Snap sind:
Jan Kerekeš – Vocals
Dario Sambol – Drums
Zoran Ernoić – Bass
Dario Berg – Vocals / Samples
Dorian Pavlović – Guitar
Zdravko Lovrić – Guitar
