Convulsif: mit neuer Single „The Axe Will Break“

Convulsif aus der Schweiz ist wohl eine Band mit einer der ungewöhnlichsten Besetzungen: ein Bass, Schlagzeug, eine Bassklarinette und eine Geige bilden das Quartett, welches, glaube man Hummus Records Jazz Grindcore macht. Jetzt gibt es mit The Axe Will Break ein weiteres Brett aus dem kommenden Album.

Die Band über den Song:

“The video to The Axe Will Break is a live recording of a concert at l’Amalgame. It captures the innate energy of the song, which starts out as a smooth, warm trip, slowly unfolding into a torrent of noise. A track like a ritual: all-embracing and inexorable heaviness that keeps the feathery souls where they belong.”

Das Album Extinct erscheint am 23.10. bei Hummus Records.

Hier geht es zum Song:

https://open.spotify.com/track/0Z5E2iU2G2mTBv9Li6LLMT?si=GO7JFTEpRSGVKdc0YOTF_g

https://www.facebook.com/convulsifband/

https://www.convulsif.ch/