Cro-Mags: Sommer Tour 2021 verschoben

Aufgrund der noch andauernden Pandemie müssenihre Sommertour 2021 absagen und verschieben.

Offizielles Statement: „It is with great disappointment that I have to announce the cancellation of this summers Cro-Mags shows due to the coronavirus/quarantines and travel restrictions and thus complications that have made it impossible for us to make it. I’m especially sorry about canceling in the regions that we have not yet performed. If there is a silver lining it is that we now have a booking agents in those regions and the shows are already being rescheduled for next year when things will have hopefully returned to some kind of normality. In the meantime I have 16 new songs I am finishing in the studio and I will continue to train, practice and stay in shape so that I can go on tour next year and give you the best shows of my life.

I am sorry and I apologize, but I look forward to seeing you in the near future.“ – Harley Flanagan