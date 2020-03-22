Cro-Mags: “The Quarantine Show”-Full Live Stream jetzt verfügbar

Am Freitag, dem 13. März, wurde die Body Count / Cro-Mags-Show in der Webster Hall in NYC verschoben. Der führende Cro-Mags-Gründer / Bassist / Sänger Harley Flanagan und die Crew (Gitarristen Rocky George und Joseph Affe, Garry „Gman“ Sullivan, Schlagzeug) kamen am Sonntag, dem 15. März, in die Sir Studios und drehten ihr Online-Set, das jetzt als The Quarantine Show bekannt ist. Heute demonstriert die Band ihre volle Power vor den Kameras.

„I am glad we were able to give you all a free concert in this time of quarantine. I would not have been able to do it without my team and I would like to thank them. These are the times we have to find new ways to help each other. We as people can’t let the fear turn us against each other. Stay strong, be smart and stay safe!“ – Harley Flanagan

Flanagan reflektiert die jüngste Zeit und die Wichtigkeit dieser Show: “I am very unhappy that the show with Body Count this weekend was postponed by Governor Cuomo – I was really looking forward to it, but I am more sad for the many people who are going to be out of work for who knows how long, and for those who have become ill from this terrible disease. We all must take extra precautions these days, but we will learn how to deal with this like we have learned how to deal with deadly diseases in the past. Be safe, be strong and be smart. The show will be rescheduled, and life will go on. Eventually we will all be „killed by death“ just ask Lemmy. If it’s not one thing it will be another, but life will go on. And so will this show.”

3-15-2020 – The Quarantine Show