Cruise To The Edge 2020: Kreuzfahrt wegen Coronavirus abgesagt und verschoben

Hier das Statement der Veranstalter:

Good Afternoon CTTE Cruisers,

We know that the past few days have been stressful for not only our guests, but for everyone in all countries around the world. We want to thank you for being patient with our team as we gathered all the facts from both government and cruise line sources.

Our team has been working diligently in handling this situation and we are pleased to announce that we have come to an unprecedented agreement with NCL to postpone Cruise to the Edge and move to another date, which will be determined in the weeks to come. This will give us the ability to preserve this wonderful cruise we have in store for you until the Coronavirus Pandemic has stabilized around the world. We want to thank our partner NCL for negotiating in good faith with us to make this the great event that we all look forward to each year.

As we have said from the beginning, the health and well being of our Guests, Artists and Crew are paramount, and with events on the ground changing by the hour around the world, we were left with no choice but to postpone. It is our hope that with the world working together to control the escalation of this virus, we will be able to reschedule for the Fall of 2020 or Spring of 2021, but nothing is etched in stone until we get a better read on the government’s efforts to control the virus.

Once the sailing date has been established, we will automatically transfer your reservation and funds to the rescheduled sailing (to the same or comparable cabin number and/or type). You will not pay any additional cruise fare and/or fees for the rescheduled cruise (including cruise fare, taxes, fees, and pre-paid basic gratuities only), as any and all budgetary escalations will be shared by Cruise to the Edge and NCL. In addition, we will waive any and all cabin transfer and name change fees until 30 days before we depart on the rescheduled sailing.

We are disappointed that this catastrophic world situation has impacted us and all of our Cruise to the Edge Family, but we are excited that we were able to creatively work with our Artists and NCL to provide you with what we believe is the best possible outcome. We truly appreciate all of your support throughout the years and we hope you and your family will be safe and healthy as we navigate through the weeks to come. In the meantime, we will continue to monitor the situation, keeping you informed as details materialize.

Again, thank you for your kindness, patience, and understanding.

Best,

Your Cruise to the Edge Team

Guten Tag CTTE Cruisers,

Wir wissen, dass die letzten Tage nicht nur für unsere Gäste, sondern für alle in allen Ländern der Welt stressig waren. Wir möchten uns bei Ihnen für die Geduld mit unserem Team bedanken, da wir alle Fakten sowohl von Regierungs- als auch von Kreuzfahrtunternehmen gesammelt haben.

Unser Team hat fleißig daran gearbeitet, mit dieser Situation umzugehen, und wir freuen uns, Ihnen mitteilen zu können, dass wir mit NCL eine beispiellose Vereinbarung getroffen haben, Cruise to the Edge zu verschieben und auf einen anderen Termin umzusteigen, der in den kommenden Wochen festgelegt wird. Dies gibt uns die Möglichkeit, diese wundervolle Kreuzfahrt, die wir für Sie auf Lager haben, zu bewahren, bis sich die Coronavirus-Pandemie weltweit stabilisiert hat. Wir möchten unserem Partner NCL dafür danken, dass er in gutem Glauben mit uns verhandelt hat, um dies zu einer großartigen Veranstaltung zu machen, auf die wir uns alle jedes Jahr freuen.

Wie wir von Anfang an gesagt haben, sind die Gesundheit und das Wohlbefinden unserer Gäste, Künstler und Crew von größter Bedeutung, und da sich die Ereignisse vor Ort weltweit stundenweise ändern, blieb uns keine andere Wahl, als sie zu verschieben. Wir hoffen, dass wir, wenn die Welt zusammenarbeitet, um die Eskalation dieses Virus zu kontrollieren, den Herbst 2020 oder den Frühling 2021 verschieben können, aber nichts ist in Stein gemeißelt, bis wir die Bemühungen der Regierung besser verstehen um das Virus zu kontrollieren.

Sobald das Segeldatum festgelegt wurde, überweisen wir Ihre Reservierung und Ihr Geld automatisch auf das neu geplante Segeln (auf dieselbe oder eine vergleichbare Kabinennummer und / oder denselben Kabinentyp). Sie zahlen keine zusätzlichen Kreuzfahrttarife und / oder Gebühren für die neu geplante Kreuzfahrt (einschließlich Kreuzfahrttarif, Steuern, Gebühren und nur im Voraus bezahlte Grundvergütungen), da alle Budgeteskalationen von Cruise to the Edge und NCL geteilt werden . Darüber hinaus verzichten wir bis 30 Tage vor Abflug auf alle geplanten Übergabe- und Namensänderungsgebühren.

Wir sind enttäuscht, dass diese katastrophale Weltlage uns und unsere gesamte Cruise to the Edge-Familie beeinflusst hat, aber wir freuen uns, dass wir kreativ mit unseren Künstlern und NCL zusammenarbeiten konnten, um Ihnen das zu liefern, was wir für das bestmögliche Ergebnis halten. Wir bedanken uns sehr für Ihre Unterstützung im Laufe der Jahre und hoffen, dass Sie und Ihre Familie in den kommenden Wochen sicher und gesund sind. In der Zwischenzeit werden wir die Situation weiterhin überwachen und Sie auf dem Laufenden halten, sobald Einzelheiten bekannt werden.

Nochmals vielen Dank für Ihre Freundlichkeit, Geduld und Ihr Verständnis.

Beste,

Ihre Kreuzfahrt zum Edge-Team