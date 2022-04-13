Danko Jones: haben „GetTo You“ Video veröffentlicht

Danko Jones haben ihr neues Video zu ihrer Single Get To You vom Album Power Trio veröffentlicht.

„We’re very excited to release our song, Get To You, out into the world. It’s the song we need to play to get through this pandemic. We’re gonna be playing this song all over your face. Turn this up, way up!“

Power Trio hat mit mehr als vier Millionen Streams weltweit bereits fantastische Erfolge gefeiert. Die Lead-Single I Want Out war auch im Radio erfolgreich und erreichte Platz 13 beim Canadian Rock Radio und Platz 1 der deutschen Rock Radio Charts. Hört hier in das Album rein!

Tickets für die Europatour, die am 20.04. in Schweden beginnt, sind hier erhältlich!

Tour 2022

22.05.2022 Berlin – Huxleys

02.06.2022 Hamburg – Markthalle

05.06.2022 Münster – Skaters Palace

07.06.2022 Braunschaweig – Westand

Tickets bekommt ihr hier.

Festivals 2022

03.06.2022 Rock Am Ring

04.06.2022 Rock Im Park

04.08. – 06.08.2022 Wacken Open Air (sold out)

