Artist: Lorna Shore

Orgin: New Jersey, USA

Genre: Deathcore

Label: Outerloop Records

Link: https://de-de.facebook.com/LornaShore/

Bandmember:

Gesang – Tom Barber

Gitarre – Connor Deffley

Gitarre – Adam De Micco

Bassgitarre – Gary Herrera

Schlagzeug – Austin Archey

Time For Metal / Anabel S.

Your new record Flesh Coffin. For me personally it is one of the most interesting Deathcore albums that are on the market right now. How are the responses for it so far?

Lorna Shore / Adam

The responses have been really awesome. We had really high hopes for this album and I think it was received how we wanted it to be received. The reactions have been more then we anticipated though.

Time For Metal / Anabel S.

With the album you got a lot of attention in the scene. I often read about how you as a band can “save” Deathcore. Did you came across responses like that? And is there any kind of pressure that builds up when people speak in such high terms of the band and the music?

Lorna Shore / Adam

We never had any intention on „saving“ anything. We just wanted to do right music we wanted to write as well as what we wanted to hear. We still are very much fans of heavy music and it’s cool to create what you want to listen to. We have heard and seen those statements and it’s very flattering to hear, but it never changes what we look to do. We aren’t out to be any savior of music, we just want to create what we want to create. It doesn’t add any pressure, because as I keep saying we are going to do what we want to do.

Time For Metal / Anabel S.

You’ve been touring with a lot of other bands last year during the Never Say Die! Tour. How was that and did you have like a favorite evening/place?

Lorna Shore / Adam

It was very awesome. It was quite rewarding to be able to have the opportunity to go overseas and play our music for a whole new audience. All the bands on the package were awesome and we had a blast over there. I couldn’t say what our favorite place was, since for us we were just excited to be in places the band has never been to before, but if I had to pick a place, I think the second to last day in Leipzig was insane. The show was packed, the reaction was awesome, it gave the tour for us a good conclusion.

Time For Metal / Anabel S.

Do you prefer rather small club shows or do you like the big venues?

Lorna Shore / Adam

I think we like a mixture of both. On Never Say Die as well as Summer Slaughter last year all the shows were bigger venues and it was awesome to see a giant room full of people, but you are so disconnected with the audience. Which is why we also like smaller clubs as well since it can be a lot more intimate and you can feed off the energy a lot more on a closer crowd. We don’t prefer one to the other it’s just we like the chance to do both it makes the other more enjoyable.

Time For Metal / Anabel S.

As I already mentioned, I really enjoy the sound that you managed to capture on Flesh Coffin, because it feels like new and old Deathcore at the same time. Are there any bands that influenced the direction that you were going with the new album?

Lorna Shore / Adam

Most bands were bands outside of the deathcore realm. I listen to alot of non deathcore music and just more traditional metal bands. We are aware of the current state of deathcore and what our peers our doing, but we don’t want to be influenced by everyone we play with. We try our best to stand apart from the pack and find our own way to create this sound. Don’t get me wrong we love all the bands we tour with, but it wouldn’t be enjoyable to just draw influence from every band we normally tour with.

Time For Metal / Anabel S.

What music are you personally into?

Lorna Shore / Adam

As I previously mentioned I’m more into the more extreme and traditional metal bands. I’m a huge Behemoth fan. I love bands that have more black metal influenced sound like Behemoth as well as Dimmu Borgir. I also like more traditional black metal bands like Emperor, Dark Funeral, as well as Burzum. Aside from more black metal bands I enjoy more death metal bands like Necrophagist, Obscura, Black Dahlia Murder, The Faceless. But I also enjoy music outside of the metal realm. It makes listening to more heavier music more enjoyable since you are constantly listening to different styles of music.

Time For Metal / Anabel S.

Do you have a favourite track that means a lot to you from that specific record?

Lorna Shore / Adam

I would say Fvneral Moon. It’s my favorite track because of the emotion behind it all. I enjoy the sound and atmosphere it created. I love the guitar solo in the song its my favorite to play live. It was one of those songs I had a vision for in my head and it came out exactly how I wanted it to.

Time For Metal / Anabel S.

While Flesh Coffin is a heavy record, it does not go unnoticed that lyrically it is deep, and you still manage to capture rather emotional and dark atmospheres in your music. During the process of creating, do you have a specific focus on what kind of message you want to try to create or is that added sort of later?

Lorna Shore / Adam

I don’t write the lyrics, but our vocalist Tom does and from my understanding he goes based off the vibe he normally gets from listening to the song. So to me its quite interesting because he gets to hear the song from an outside perspective and goes off the vibe we are creating without knowing what we are trying to create. He is usually pretty spot on with what I’m trying to do musically. Also this was our first time where we had a more loose concept to the album. Where the lyrics all tie into each other to create a more story.

Time For Metal / Anabel S.

And looking into the future a bit, do you see Lorna Shore as band which will stay in the Deathcore genre now or could you imagine diving into new areas or going back to Metalcore? I think Bring Me The Horizon is the best example on how much a sound of band can change

Lorna Shore / Adam

I think we just want to be as big as we can be and take the music where we wish to. We don’t want to look at other bands as examples. It’s cool to see how bands progress and what they become, but I don’t think we are following in anyone elses footsteps. I think we are going to always progress and try to do more each and every time. Whether it be in our direct field or adding other sounds that isn’t. We just want to be as big as we want without compromising our sound.

Time For Metal / Anabel S.

If you would have to put the vision or idea of your band and your last record in three words, which words would you chose?

Lorna Shore / Adam

Emotional

Aggressive

Epic

