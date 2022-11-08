Das Interview mit Marko Matijević Sekul von Manntra zum aktuellen Album Kreatura und der kommenden Headliner Tour in Deutschland

Artist: Manntra

Time For Metal / René W.:

Hello Marko,

I’m glad you found time to talk about current topics and the latest album Kreatura. Kreatura was released two months ago, yet I want to start talking about the recording. You are busy and have released four productions in three years. Where do you get the ideas from or do the songs just come out of you?

Manntra / Marko Matijević Sekul:

Hi! Thanks for having me!

First of all we love what we are doing, enjoying every single moment of it so we are full of ideas and inspiration. Also our always growing fan community is the main inspiration to work that hard and fast. When you see people enjoying your music that is the biggest reward and we are trying as hard as possible to keep those smiles on their faces!

On the other hand so many things are happening in the world and in our lives so there are plenty of things to be inspired by.

Time For Metal / René W.:

With the combination of alternative, folk, as well as rock and metal parts, the music hits exactly the ravages of time. How difficult is it not to become too complex or to go straight in one direction with the influences that reach up to industrial metal?

Manntra / Marko Matijević Sekul:

We never overthink in Manntra. We just do music that we feel. We never sit down and talk about a song being too complex or simple. For us is the feeling, if we feel that way we do it that way. Very straightforward and very sincere. All the influences in our music surely come from various influences we had or we are having but we never think that we should use that or this element. It just comes naturally and that is the Manntra sound I guess.



Time For Metal / René W.:

With Königsmord or So Ist Das Leben, there are also German titles on the record. What connection do you have to the German language?

Manntra / Marko Matijević Sekul:

We grew up in the 90s on Viva 2. So we were really influenced by acts of that time, and Germany had a lot of great bands on constant rotation there. So this is surely a glimpse of Manntra there. The other connection is that we love to play in Germany and we enjoy the love we are getting back from the people there so this was a love letter to them!



Time For Metal / René W.:

Do your bandmates have a say in terms of songwriting, or does everything come out of your hands?

Manntra / Marko Matijević Sekul:

That really depends from song to song, from period to period. Sometimes a song is done and then we change it all together, sometimes it is written by us all and I ruin it alone in the end haha. There is no formula and we tend to experiment a lot!



Time For Metal / René W.:

In the last two years, the lineup has also changed again. How difficult is it to get into a routine?

Manntra / Marko Matijević Sekul:

Well a band is like a puzzle. Some pieces fit better, some don’t fit at all but you really try hard to place them in the picture and some pieces are perfect. I think we are finally perfectly aligned.



Time For Metal / René W.:

The current pandemic seems to have less influence on the concerts in autumn than expected. In November and December, you will be in Germany for some shows. Does it take a stone off your heart that the doors won’t be closed again and that you can bring your new material to the audience?

Manntra / Marko Matijević Sekul:

Of course we are happy and we are happy to not worry anymore about lockdowns. Sadly the virus didn’t disappear and it is still affecting a lot of people’s lives (and our economy) but all these signs are showing us that things are getting back to normal and that music survived the biggest crisis in the industry since its formation! Kudos to all the clubs, festivals and bands who struggled but kept going! A big applause to you all!



Time For Metal / René W.:

As headliners, you get a lot of stage time. Can you already say something about the set? How are you preparing for the gigs that start on 17.11.2022 in Oberhausen?

Manntra / Marko Matijević Sekul:

We are in good shape! Really excited and we can’t wait to start the tour! We have the set list pragmatically already done, listening to what our fans want to hear we made a special selection for them. I guess we will play around 90 minutes every night and we will give 1000% every time.



Time For Metal / René W.:

Germany and Manntra work very well together, from my point of view. What is your connection to the audience in Germany, and what are the differences to concerts in your home country Croatia?

Manntra / Marko Matijević Sekul:

Both are amazing crowds and amazing people. We are always lucky to have nice, intelligent and respectful fans and that makes us really proud and happy. If we talk about the energy and emotions during a show; I think German fans have something really special in them – a spark of fire.



Time For Metal / René W.:

The current economic situation in Europe weighs almost heavier than the corona pandemic. The first promoters are giving alarming signals, and this is not likely to pass the scene by without leaving a trace. Are you afraid that you could soon be restricted again?

Manntra / Marko Matijević Sekul:

I think that Corona is behind us. Other economic issues sadly are not behind us and we are already in a crisis but I really believe Europe is strong enough to not reduce the quality of life of the vast majority of its population and I hope we will bounce back very soon because the world now needs good news!



Time For Metal / René W.:

Back to positive thoughts: Full of drive, there is no standing still at Manntra. What will happen next year? One or two events are on the schedule. Are you already working on new songs to continue the tradition with at least one release a year?

Manntra / Marko Matijević Sekul:

I am sure a new Manntra album will appear in 2023 – we are planning a special show somewhere in Germany for our 5 jubileum in Germany (2023 will mark 5 years since the release of our debut album Oyka! in Germany) and we will have plenty of festivals to play! So we are already looking forward to visiting Germany multiple times!



Time For Metal / René W.:

Thank you, Marko for your time. Have lots of fun on your shows in Germany. The last words belong to you and can be adressed to your fans and our readers.

Manntra / Marko Matijević Sekul:

Thanks for having us! No Fear and Remember The Light!