Drums – Robban Bäck Time For Metal / Rene W.: Hello Ralf, Thank you very much for doing this interview prior to the release of your new album Silent Killer. We don’t want to talk around for long: What can the fans expect from Silent Killer? Mustasch / Ralf: Halt die fresse heavy metal! Time For Metal / Rene W.: The title is concise, the artwork is simple but meaningful and the songs are short and hit the ears as fast as an arrow. What are the differences of the new songs compared to the last two albums Thank You For The Demon and Testosterone?

The biggest difference is that everyone has been more involved with the writing of the songs.

Time For Metal / Rene W.: Meanwhile you are under contract with Sony Music. If you look back, how did the expectations change during the last years, and how strong is the external pressure? Mustasch / Ralf: Expectations are the same. Everyone wants a piece of me and no one wants to pay, it’s a constant pressure! The pressure.. Time For Metal / Rene W.: Your trademark is and remains the wild ride of Hard Rock, Heavy Metal, Rock’n’Roll and even some pithy Thrash Metal. Are there still any influences and styles that you refuse to accept? Mustasch / Ralf: No brass what so ever! Time For Metal / Rene W.: Same question for the songwriting: Do you have any preferred themes? Which ones are dominating Silent Killer, and is there anything that we will never hear from you? Mustasch / Ralf:

Stuff that happens in our lifes, broken promises, traffic jams, idiots you meet eveyday, und so weiter und so weiter. And you will never hear opera! Freddie Mercury has already done it!

Time For Metal / Rene W.: We could already listen to Silent Killer and have been very enthusiastic. This leads to the next question: Are there any gigs planned for the festivals in Germany, or will there be a tour at the end of the year? Mustasch / Ralf: Not for now, but looking forward to come back to Deutschland! Time For Metal / Rene W.: In my review I have written the following about Silent Killer: An indescribable freedom, the love of emotions wrapped in a high-quality cover that reminds of the indifferent punk vein, makes the new studio album a high-flyer that can’t even be captured with a lasso anymore. Would you agree? Mustasch / Ralf: WOW! You should write the lyrics for the next album! YES! Time For Metal / Rene W.: Thank you very much for the insights into the new album. I wish you all the best for the release week, so that Silent Killer will deservedly enter the album charts. The last word is yours, and you can openly address your fans and our readers. Mustasch / Ralf: Heavy metal in the night!

