Kommende Woche erscheint auf Anti-/Indigo endlich das neue Album der Post-Metal-/Shoegaze-Band Deafheaven: Ordinary Corrupt Human Love – welches bereits ab heute via NPR gestreamt werden kann!

Albumstream

Ordinary Corrupt Human Love entstand in Zusammenarbeit mit Produzent Jack Shirley und kann hier vorbestellt werden. Es ist der Nachfolger des erfolgreichen New Bermuda (2015) und zeigt erneut eindrucksvoll, wie sich die San Franciscoer in ihrem einzigartigen Sound noch immer weiterzuentwickeln wissen.

Im September und Oktober werden Deafheaven außerdem auf Headline-Tour in Europa unterwegs sein und dabei in insgesamt 26 Städten auftreten – sechsmal davon in Deutschland und Österreich. Als Support wurden Inter Arma bestätigt.

15.09.2018: Dresden — Beatpol

26.09.2018: Köln — Essigfabrik

27.09.2018: Berlin — Bi Nuu

28.09.2018: Karlsruhe — Jubez

09.10.2018: München — Feierwerk

14.10.2018: Wien (AT) — Arena

If Ordinary Corrupt Human Love was an oil painting, it would belong to the masterpieces of romanticism: Deafheaven have released their best record yet – Visions, DE (Album of the Month)

Deafheaven have become a genuinely brilliant creative force unencumbered by a genre (..) Ordinary Corrupt Human Love is the honest sound of who Deafheaven are (..) their fourth- and best album – Kerrang, UK (4/15)

Ordinary Corrupt Human Love is the band’s masterpiece – Intro, DE (album of the month)

the eclecticism and excellence of this as a piece of music marks this as the moment we should all just start praising Deafheaven for the ambition and honesty of what they are – Metal Hammer, UK (7/10)

An epic journey that starts off by gently meandering down a country lane, listening to the lushest singles by the Cure before abruptly rear-ending a Skoda and driving round and round a roundabout until it pukes. If there’s a grindcore heaven, this is what they’ll play there. – The Guardian on ‚Canary Yellow‘ (singles of the week)

their fourth, and by far finest album – Rock Sound, UK (9/10)

So powerful, so involving that it makes the listeners lose themselves completely in this fascinating world. – Piranha, DE