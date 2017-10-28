Der Veranstalter des Death Feast Open Air – The Most Brutal Festival In Europe – gibt die ersten Bandbestätigungen bekannt. Mit Dying Fetus und Misery Index gibt es auch schon die ersten beiden Headliner. Weitere Bandbestätigungen werden folgen.

Das Death Feast Open Air, eines der brutalsten Metal Festivals in Europa, findet erneut im Außengelände des JUZ Andernach statt. Es vereint in drei Tagen vom 23.08. bis 25.08.2018 Brutal Death Metal, Grindcore, Goregrind, Slam Death Metal und Old School. Das Death Feast Open Air ist mittlerweile Anziehungspunkt für Fans dieses Genres aus ganz Europa.

Freunde der extremen Gangarten werden hier voll auf ihre Kosten kommen. Lärm und Spaß sind angesagt.

Time For Metal war 2017 dabei und wird sich dieses coole Event der Extraklasse auch 2018 nicht entgehen lassen. Bei den weiteren Bandbestätigungen halten wir euch auf dem Laufenden.

Hier die Verlautbarung des Veranstalters zum ersten Billing:

Ladies and Gentleman,

are you ready to breeeeeeeeee?

Our 2017 edition of the Death Feast Open Air was a blast. Thanks to all for the endless support! We hope you had a good time and we hope to see your nice faces again next year.

And to be sure, that you show up next year, we are already working on the Line-up for 2018!

Today we wanna announce the first bands and we hope that you like it.

We are very proud to present you Dying Fetus and Misery Index as our first two headliners. Massive power on stage predicted!

We are also happy to present you the following bands. You know, that it will be a hell of a party!

Gutalax ( cz gore grind ) – from czech Republic – Gore grind at it’s best. After their last heavy party on our Deathfeast, we had to book em again!

Origin – from USA – one of the best technical Death Metal Bands on earth!

Soreption – from Sweden – brutal technical Death Metal with it’s own style. Great band!

Nader Sadek : In the Flesh – from egypt – we are looking forward to this Death Metal Monster with various Members of legendary Death Metal Bands!

Epicardiectomy – from czech republic – this slam beast will bring the hammerfist circle pits to our feast!

Guineapig – from italy – another heavy gore grind band which will blast your ears away. Good bois, good music!

Abhorrent Castigation – from germany – rare german technical Brutal Death Metal Band with drawing by numbers riffing and a lot of blast beats!

PaRtY-CaNnOn – from Uk – you know it’s time to party, when Party Cannon hits the stage. Massive and impressive!

Cannibal Grandpa – from spain – For the glory of satan!!! After this first 2 seconds on their new cd, they had us already. Creepy slamming Deathcore like it has to be!

Gutrectomy – from germany – the slamtrain is coming to town. Gutrectomy will kick your a55es so hard, that you think you were in prison!

Embrace Your Punishment – from france – heavy slamming mix of Death Metal and Hardcore! They will destroy the stage and bring you the hammers!

Brutal Sphincter – from belgium – more goregrind for the masses. Pack in your toilet equipment, you will need it!

Kadaverficker – from germany – Kadaverficker are celebrating their 25th years anniversary on our stage with a special show. Stay prepared!

We hope, that you like the line-up so far. Be sure, there will be more sick bands coming soon. Every year we try to beat the year before. We thank you all for the support until now and we hope for your support in the future too. As a reward we will bring you one of the best festivals for Brutal Music in Europe!

