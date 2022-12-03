Death Feast Open Air 2023: erste Bandbestätigungen und Tickets im Verkauf

Das Death Feast Open Air – The Most Brutal Festival in Europe – kehrt auch 2023 nach Andernach zurück und findet vom 24.08. bis zum 26.08.2023 statt.

Die Veranstalter des Death Feast Open Air in Andernach haben für die Ausgabe 2023 bereits die erste Welle der Bandankündigungen veröffentlicht. Weitere Bands und Headliner werden noch folgen!

Hier die Übersicht der bisher bestätigten Bands

– Malignancy (USA) – Brutal Death Metal Legend

– Torsofuck (Finland) – Goregrind – First show since a loooong time

– Vulvectomy (Italy) – Slam Bulldozer

– Viscera Trail (Israel) – Brutal Death Grind – The Beasts are back with their first show since 2018

– Signs Of The Swarm (USA) – Slamming Deathcore Machine

– Cliteater (Official) (Netherlands) – extreme Death Grind – This will be the last show of Cliteater EVER! Don’t miss this

– Kraanium (Norway) – Slamming Inferno with Circle Pit Guarantee

– Crepitation (UK) – Slam Train delivering slams

– Teethgrinder (Netherlands) – Dark and relentless Grindcore

– Necrotted (Germany) – Bone-crushing Death Metal

– Gutrectomy (Germany) – Drunken Slam Death Metal

– Monument Of Misanthropy (Austria) – Fast and Brutal Death Metal

– Fleshless Official (Czech Republic) – Brutal Death Metal

– Devangelic (Italy) – Technical & Brutal Death Metal

– Colpocleisis (UK) – Slamming Brutal Death Metal

– Anime Torment (Czech Republic) – Mix of Death Metal and Hardcore

– Gorilla Panik (Germany) – Grindcore from the old days

– Kinski (Germany) – heavy pissed Grindcore

Austragungsort des Death Feast Open Air 2023, dem Most Brutal Festivals in Europe, ist das Außengelände des JUZ in Andernach. Es vereint in drei Tagen Death Metal, Grindcore, Goregrind, Slam Death Metal und Old School Death Metal. Erste Bands werden im Oktober verkündet. Haltet euch bereit!

Der Pre-Sale für die Tickets hat bereits begonnen und ihr habt nun die Möglichkeit, euch eins (oder mehrere) der begehrten Tickets zu besorgen!

Hier kommt ihr direkt zu den Festival- und Camping-Tickets: www.deinetickets.de/shop/deathfeast20/de/start

Wer einmal wissen möchte, wie es auf dem Death Feast Open Air so abgeht, kann sich hier unseren Festivalbericht aus diesem Jahr reinziehen.

Wir von Time For Metal werden, wie die letzten Jahre, wieder dabei sein!

Hier ist die Festivallocation:

Jugendzentrum Andernach

Stadionstrasse 88

56626 Andernach

Germany