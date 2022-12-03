Startseite
Death Feast Open Air 2023: erste Bandbestätigungen und Tickets im Verkauf

Das Death Feast Open Air – The Most Brutal Festival in Europe – kehrt auch 2023 nach Andernach zurück und findet vom 24.08. bis zum 26.08.2023 statt.

Die Veranstalter des Death Feast Open Air in Andernach haben für die Ausgabe 2023 bereits die erste Welle der Bandankündigungen veröffentlicht. Weitere Bands und Headliner werden noch folgen!

Hier die Übersicht der bisher bestätigten Bands

Malignancy (USA) – Brutal Death Metal Legend
Torsofuck (Finland) – Goregrind – First show since a loooong time
Vulvectomy (Italy) – Slam Bulldozer
Viscera Trail (Israel) – Brutal Death Grind – The Beasts are back with their first show since 2018
Signs Of The Swarm (USA) – Slamming Deathcore Machine
Cliteater (Official) (Netherlands) – extreme Death Grind – This will be the last show of Cliteater EVER! Don’t miss this
Kraanium (Norway) – Slamming Inferno with Circle Pit Guarantee
Crepitation (UK) – Slam Train delivering slams
Teethgrinder (Netherlands) – Dark and relentless Grindcore
Necrotted (Germany) – Bone-crushing Death Metal
Gutrectomy (Germany) – Drunken Slam Death Metal
Monument Of Misanthropy (Austria) – Fast and Brutal Death Metal
Fleshless Official (Czech Republic) – Brutal Death Metal
Devangelic (Italy) – Technical & Brutal Death Metal
Colpocleisis (UK) – Slamming Brutal Death Metal
Anime Torment (Czech Republic) – Mix of Death Metal and Hardcore
Gorilla Panik (Germany) – Grindcore from the old days
Kinski (Germany) – heavy pissed Grindcore

Austragungsort des Death Feast Open Air 2023, dem Most Brutal Festivals in Europe, ist das Außengelände des JUZ in Andernach. Es vereint in drei Tagen Death Metal, Grindcore, Goregrind, Slam Death Metal und Old School Death Metal. Erste Bands werden im Oktober verkündet. Haltet euch bereit!

Der Pre-Sale für die Tickets hat bereits begonnen und ihr habt nun die Möglichkeit, euch eins (oder mehrere) der begehrten Tickets zu besorgen!

Hier kommt ihr direkt zu den Festival- und Camping-Tickets: www.deinetickets.de/shop/deathfeast20/de/start

Wer einmal wissen möchte, wie es auf dem Death Feast Open Air so abgeht, kann sich hier unseren Festivalbericht aus diesem Jahr reinziehen.

Wir von Time For Metal werden, wie die letzten Jahre, wieder dabei sein!

Hier ist die Festivallocation:

Jugendzentrum Andernach
Stadionstrasse 88
56626 Andernach
Germany