Despised Icon: kündigen Jubiläums-Wiederveröffentlichungen ihrer frühen Alben an

Die kanadischen Deathcore-Pioniere Despised Icon feiern im Jahr 2022 ihr 20-jähriges Bestehen, höchste Zeit also, die Anfänge der Band neu zu entdecken …

Despised Icons Debütalbum Consumed By Your Poison (2002) und ihr zweites Album The Healing Process (2005) werden nun am 7. Januar 2022 weltweit über Century Media Records neu veröffentlicht.

Beide Re-Issues werden auf limitierten farbigen 180g-Vinyl-Varianten mit neuem Vinyl-Mastering (+ Bonus-CD), im CD-Format und als Digital-Alben erhältlich sein – The Healing Process kommt in einer alternativen, bisher unveröffentlichten Mix-Version! – mit ausgewählten zusätzlichen Live-Tracks von der 2008er DVD-Show der Band als Bonus.

Despised Icon meldeten sich mit folgendem Kommentar:

„Anlässlich unseres 20-jährigen Jubiläums veröffentlichen wir unser Debütalbum Consumed By Your Poison sowie unser zweites Album The Healing Process erneut. Consumed By Your Poison erscheint zum allerersten Mal auf Vinyl und mit dem Original-Artwork. The Healing Process kommt mit einem komplett anderen Mix und Mastering, einer lange verschollenen Mix-Version, die Yannick St-Amand am Ende der Aufnahmesession im Juni 2004 gemacht hat. Wir hoffen, dass euch diese Stücke der Bandgeschichte, die unser Leben für immer verändert haben, gefallen …“

Consumed By Your Poison wird in den folgenden Vinyl-Varianten erhältlich sein:

– Gelb-Transparent Blau Marmoriert – Alle Verkaufsstellen

– Weiß-Schwarz Marmoriert – 300x Kopien über CM Distro & CM Webshop

– Transparent Grün-Schwarz Marmoriert – 300x Kopien via Bandshop bei Impericon (Europa) & IndieMerch (Nordamerika)

The Healing Process wird in den folgenden Vinyl-Varianten erhältlich sein:

– Transparent Dark Amber – Alle Verkaufsstellen

– Golden-Black Marbled – 300x Kopien über CM Distro & CM Webshop

– Natural Clear-Orange Marbled – 300x Kopien über den Bandshop bei Impericon (Europa) & IndieMerch (Nordamerika)





Despised Icon – Consumed By Your Poison (Re-issue + Bonus 2022) – CD (37:05)



Tracklist:

1. Compelled To Copulate (02:53)

2. Poissonnariat (03:19)

3. Grade A-One (03:02)

4. Le Chêne Et Le Roseau (03:05)

5. Dead King (00:54)

6. Absolu (03:44)

7. Fashionable (02:46)

8. Interfere In Your Days (02:58)

9. Clef De Voûte (03:07)

10. Despise The Icons (00:58)

11. Poissonnariat (Re-recorded version 2006) (03:29)

12. Compelled to Copulate (Re-recorded version 2006) (03:08)

13. Compelled to Copulate (Live in Montreal 2008) (03:36) – Bonus Track



Despised Icon – Consumed By Your Poison (Re-issue + Bonus 2022) – LP (33:29) + Bonus CD (37:05)



Tracklist – LP:

A-Seite:

1. Compelled to Copulate (02:53)

2. Poissonnariat (03:19)

3. Grade A-One (03:02)

4. Le Chêne et le Roseau (03:05)

5. Dead King (00:54)

6. Absolu (03:44)

B-Seite:

1. Fashionable (02:46)

2. Interfere In Your Days (02:58)

3. Clef De Voûte (03:07)

4. Despise The Icons (00:58)

5. Poissonnariat (Re-recorded version 2006) (03:29)

6. Compelled To Copulate (Re-recorded version 2006) (03:08)



Despised Icon – The Healing Process (Alternate Mix – Re-issue + Bonus 2022) – CD (56:16)



Tracklist – CD:

1. Bulletproof Scales (Alternate Mix) (03:20)

2. Silver Plated Advocate (Alternate Mix) (04:01)

3. Immaculate (Alternate Mix) (04:39)

4. Warm Blooded (Alternate Mix) (03:34)

5. Retina (Alternate Mix) (03:59)

6. The Sunset Will Never Charm Us (Alternate Mix) (03:04)

7. As Bridges Burn (Alternate Mix) (03:16)

8. Harvesting The Deceased (Alternate Mix) (02:43)

9. End This Day (Alternate Mix) (03:32)

10. The Sunset Will Never Charm Us (Live in Montreal 2008) (04:18) – Bonus Track

11. Retina (Live in Montreal 2008) (04:23) – Bonus Track

12. Harvesting The Deceased (Live in Montreal 2008) (03:03) – Bonus Track

13. Immaculate (Live in Montreal 2008) (04:56) – Bonus Track

14. Warm Blooded (Live in Montreal 2008) (03:43) – Bonus Track

15. Bulletproof Scales (Live in Montreal 2008) (03:42) – Bonus Track



Despised Icon – The Healing Process (Alternate Mix – Re-issue + Bonus 2022) – LP (32:11) + Bonus CD (56:16)



Tracklist – LP:

A-Seite:

1. Bulletproof Scales (Alternate Mix) (03:20)

2. Silver Plated Advocate (Alternate Mix) (04:01)

3. Immaculate (Alternate Mix) (04:39)

4. Warm Blooded (Alternate Mix) (03:34)

B-Seite:

1. Retina (Alternate Mix) (03:59)

2. The Sunset Will Never Charm Us (Alternate Mix) (03:04)

3. As Bridges Burn (Alternate Mix) (03:16)

4. Harvesting The Deceased (Alternate Mix) (02:43)

5. End This Day (Alternate Mix) (03:32)



Pre-order: https://despisedicon.lnk.to/ReIssueBonus-2022



Despised Icon – Line-Up:



Alex Erian – Gesang

Steve Marois – Gesang

Eric Jarrin – Gitarre

Ben Landreville – Gitarre

Sebastien Piché – Bass

Alex Pelletier – Schlagzeug

Despised Icon online:

https://www.despisedicon.com

https://www.facebook.com/despisedicon/

https://www.instagram.com/despisedicon/

https://twitter.com/despisedicon