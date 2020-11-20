Destruction: läuten das neue Jahr mit der „Thrash Into 2021 Live Stream Attack“ ein

Die Corona-Pandemie hält die Welt nun schon seit dem Frühjahr 2020 fest im Griff, mittlerweile ist die zweite Welle da und wir befinden uns mitten im zweiten Lockdown. Deutschland ist still geworden und den Künstlern brechen sämtliche Einnahmen weg, sodass nun gerade auch eine zweite Welle von Streamingkonzerten über uns hinwegschwappt. Auch wenn wir nach all den Monaten nichts mehr von Corona und Streamingkonzerten hören mögen und einfach nur wieder Krach, live und in Farbe, auf die Ohren haben wollen, so müssen wir uns wohl oder übel damit abfinden, dass mindestens auch der Rest des Jahres, und wohl auch ein Teil des nächsten Jahres still bleiben wird. Streamingkonzerte werden in den nächsten Monaten die einzige Möglichkeit bleiben, mit der die Bands ein paar Euronen in die leeren Bandkassen spülen können und wie wir als Fans trotz Corona in den Genuss von Livekonzerten kommen können, wenn auch nur von der heimischen Couch aus.

Und auch Weihnachten und Silvester werden im Coronajahr 2020 doch etwas anders aussehen als all die Jahre zuvor. Das mag für den einen oder anderen durchaus Vorteile haben, weil die bucklige Verwandtschaft zu Hause bleibt und auf ihren obligatorischen Anstandsbesuch verzichtet, aber um die hartrockenden X-Mas-Festivals, die wir immer wieder gerne besucht haben, und die Glühwein-Orgien auf den unzähligen Weihnachtsmärkten ist es nun doch irgendwie schade. Und nun soll auch noch das Silvesterfeuerwerk verboten werden. Weihnachten und Silvester 2020 werden definitiv anders in Zeiten von Corona, aber eines muss es trotz aller Hygienevorschriften und Verbote nicht werden …, LEISE!

Eine ganze Reihe von Bands und Künstlern werden auch in der Advents- und Weihnachtszeit und über den Jahreswechsel dafür sorgen, dass ihr eure tägliche Portion Krach nach Hause geliefert bekommt. Nachdem wir in den letzten Wochen schon einige Events angekündigt haben, melden sich nun unsere Lieblings-Thrasher aus dem Dreiländereck Deutschland/Schweiz/Frankreich zu Wort. Nachdem nun wohl auch das Silvesterfeuerwerk verboten wird und der Jahreswechsel 2020/2021 eventuell ungewohnt ruhig wird, wollen es Destruction am 1. Januar 2021 ordentlich krachen lassen. Die Band um Frontmann Schmier hatte es im Coronajahr, wie auch viele andere Bands nicht leicht, denn gleich mehrfach mussten bestehende Tourtermine abgesagt werden. Da sich die Situation zumindest auch in den ersten paar Monaten des neuen Jahres wohl eher nicht bessert, lassen Schmier & Co nun mit der Thrash Into 2021 Live Stream Attack die ultimative Silvesterrakete los. Übertragen wird das Neujahrsspektakel natürlich standesgemäß aus der Konzertfabrik Z7 im schweizerischen Pratteln.

Tickets gibt es ab kommender Woche über den Destruction Onlineshop unter: https://www.value-merch.de/en/DESTRUCTION

Hier der Destruction Facebook-Post zum thrashigen Jahresbeginn:

Thrash Into 2021 🔥🔥🔥

The ultimate Live stream attack! ☠️

Desperate times are calling for desperate measures!

We have lost hundreds of concerts and can not tour the world this year, and most likely also not into a big part of 2021 for obvious reasons! So we have decided to bring you a big Destruction show to your home screens worldwide!

Yes – this is only an emergency solution!

We all want real live shows again but until then we need to survive as musicians, as humans and as a band. So this live stream is also a scream for solidarity with Destruction and the future of the band!

We will deliver you something unique and once in a live-time, a big concert production in one of the best venues in Europe, the Z7 in Switzerland! We will crush with a Best of 38 Years setlist and some anthems we have not played in a long time!

This is gonna be a highlight cause we will deliver the fans a top sound, picture and concert feeling as a sign of hope and solidarity and a great start into 2021!

We will offer several bundles, also a merch option with a special event shirt and VIP access. Something for everybody.

Our online shop will go live this upcoming week, we will keep you in the loop, please stay tuned!

We know not everybody is into this idea, it was the same for us! It took us a while to acquire, accept and plan this event, for the future of us as a band.

United We Stand – stay healthy and sane! 🤘😉

Schmier fügt über seinen Facebook-Account Folgendes hinzu:

I am seriously not a fan of live streams but COVID-19 gives you no other solution to reach your fans for a very long time.

We will do this once and right:

Big Production – Killer Setlist – Crushing Sound!

We lost money with the attempt of doing social distancing events, only two shows a day works to really pay all the costs in the end. But hey, at least we have tried…

Same goes for the live stream, we will do this as a one shot and it is an act of solidarity for and with the fans. Some will understand, some will hate it but if we do not do it there might be no more shows for us 2021…😜🥶☠️

Stay healthy & sane and positive, the world is mad enough!