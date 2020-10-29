Dirty Sound Magnet: veröffentlichen „Power Groove Session“

Am 06.11. erscheint das neue Album Live Alert von Dirty Sound Magnet. Jetzt hat die Band was ganz Besonderes für euch: Die Power Groove Session, mit gleich vier Songs!

„The Power Groove session is the first half of Dirty Sound Magnet’s upcoming album Live Alert. It showcases the band’s wild but funky and danceable side. Despite the complexity of the songs, there is a lot of freedom in the interpretation of these songs. The band leaves room for for the unexpected and luckily that is what happened during the recording.

The Black Magic session that presents the scarier and more mystical side of Dirty Sound Magnet will be released later… „

Hier geht es zur Session:

