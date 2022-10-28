Disturbed: veröffentlichen neue Single „Divisive“

Heute veröffentlicht die mehrfach Platin-prämierte Band Disturbed ihre neue Single Divisive. Sie stellt zugleich den Titeltrack ihres kommenden Studioalbums dar, das am 18. November 2022 via Relapse Records erscheinen wird. Hört und seht das Lyric Video hier:

Sänger David Draiman sagt über den Song: “The title track and the title itself are indicative of the incredibly fucked up state of things we are living in. It’s about how hyper-polarity has influenced everything people do in life. People are addicted to outrage. They’re addicted to finding the next thing that will piss them off so they can rave about it on social media. Everything negative was given a shot of steroids.”

Gitarrist Dan Donegan ergänzt: “David was in the room listening to me play the riff, and he fell in love with it instantly. It was one of the early musical ideas. It’s fun to be face-to-face, because we can feed off of each other and we see the level of excitement.”

Das Album Divisive erscheint am 18. November 2022 und ist hier vorbestellbar. Als Vorboten schickte die Band bereits die beiden Singles Unstoppable und Hey You voraus. Mit letzterer gelang Disturbed ihr bis dato 15. Nummer-1-Hit im US Rock Radio. Seit Release wurde der Song bereits über 10 Millionen mal gestreamt und schürte die Vorfreude auf Divisive gehörig.

Weitere Infos zur Band und zum neuen Album könnt ihr hier nachlesen: