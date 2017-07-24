Emmure kehren, mit ihrem mörderischen neuen Album Look At Yourself im Gepäck, zurück nach Europa.

Das Album stellt eine gnadenlose Selbstbetrachtung dar, bestehend aus einer Mixtur aus Hass, Wut und Beharrlichkeit. Wunderschön zum Ausdruck gebracht in einer vernichtenden Wand aus Riffs, die den Hörer ohne Rücksicht auf Verluste nach vorne treibt. All das sind exzellente Gründe wieso Emmure die perfekte Headline-Band für die INSD! Tour 2017 ist.

We’re very excited to finally be making our way back to Europe and the UK to play for some our most loyal and die hard fans. Look At Yourself showcases some of the best material to date, and we can not be more pumped about playing more new music for our fans overseas. (Frankie Palmeri)