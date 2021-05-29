Enslaved: veröffentlichen „Fenris“ Live Video & Single

Enslaved haben das nächste audiovisuelle Juwel aus ihrer kommenden Cinematic Tour 2020 Live-Releases enthüllt. Als Teil ihrer Feierlichkeiten zum 30-jährigen Jubiläum hat die Band heute ein Live-Video zu ihrer Single Fenris veröffentlicht. Fenris ist ein klassischer Track aus dem frühen Arsenal der Band – obwohl er durch und durch schwarzmetallisch ist, deutet er doch auf die kosmischen Obsessionen der Band hin, die hinter dem Vorhang lauerten.

Diese Darbietung von Fenris stammt von ihrer kommenden Live-Veröffentlichung Chronicles Of The Northbound (Cinematic Tour 2020), auf der Enslaved eine karriereübergreifende, von den Fans gewählte Zusammenstellung von Lieblingsstücken zum Besten geben. Es ist ein Teil ihrer vier neuen Live-Album/DVD-Sammlung Cinematic Tour 2020, die am 25. Juni 2021 erscheinen wird.

Enslaved’s Grutle Kjellson kommentiert,

„Fenris was perhaps the first song we wrote that got a massive encore demand, and before we actually had a lot of songs to pick from, we even played it twice during a set… haha. So, since all the songs on the Chronicles of the Northbound set was handpicked and voted for by our fans, it wasn’t a big shock that the grand old wolf was among the chosen ones.

Fenris has been present on many of our setlists for pretty close to 30 years now, and it is still a great song for both ourselves to perform and for the audience to absorb. It’s a very energetic song, and its lyrical concept deals with letting the energy flow naturally without trying to enslave (bish!) it. The consequences can be fatal if you keep the wolf in captivity for too long. Let loose your inner wolf, the inevitable tide, and enjoy!“