Entrails: veröffentlichen exklusive Digitalsingle ‚Death Is the Right Path‘

Die schwedischen Death Metaller ENTRAILS haben eine Digitalsingle namens ‚Death Is The Right Path‚ veröffentlicht! Die Single enthält zwei exklusive Songs, die ausschließlich digital erhältlich sind!

Tracklisting:

1. Death Is The Right Path

2. Blood Burst

Checkt sie einfach HIER an!

Kommentiert wird das Ganze von ENTRAILS wie folgt: „If ‚World Inferno‘ wasn’t enough and your necks haven’t turned loose after massive headbanging, Entrails will now fulfill that with two new songs to make the ‚World Inferno‘ complete!“

Weitere ENTRAILS Titel sind verfügbar unter metalblade.com/entrails

http://www.facebook.com/Entrails666

