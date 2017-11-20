Freitag veröffentlichten die Könige des Classic Punk, THE ADICTS, ihr elftes Studioalbum »And It Was So!« via Nuclear Blast (US) und Arising Empire (EU/UK).
Um das gebührend zu feiern veröffentlicht die Band gleichzeitig auch das Musikvideo zum Titeltrack, ‚And It Was So!‘. Schaut euch das Video jetzt hier an:
Bestellt euch die CD, das Poster-Bundle oder das limitierte Vinyl von »And It Was So!« jetzt hier:
http://geni.us/TheAdictsAndItWasSo
Pressestimmen:
EMP: „The Adicts haben es trotz fortgeschrittenen Alters immer noch drauf!“
ORKUS: „Nach vier Dekaden im Geschäft wissen sie, wie der Hase läuft, und haben ein exzellentes Gespür dafür, wie ein geiles Album klingen muss.“
OX: „Eine Platte, die – wäre sie tatsächlich das Debüt dieser Band – eine großartige Karriere verspräche!“
METAL HAMMER: „Mit ihrem ‘Clockwork Orange’-inspirierten Droogs-Image seit Ende der Siebziger immer schon deutlich theatralischer als die gemeine Stachelhaar-und-Sicherheitsnadelfraktion unterwegs, schmeißen die flamboyanten Briten, die sich für eine konstante Besetzung seit Band-Gründung rühmen, musikalisch erneut allerhand in den Topf.“
SONIC SEDUCER: „Verweilen bei dem, was schon Jahrzehnte währt. Und Jahrhunderte überdauern kann!“
Die Band hat vor Kurzem das Musikvideo zu ‚Picture The Scene‘ veröffentlicht. Die ansteckende und verrückte Grafikreise wurde gekonnt von Bobby Hacker und Luke „Ramone“ Davison produziert. Schaut Euch den Streifen auf dem Nuclear Blast-YouTube-Kanal an: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2OY-GvvknOA
Holt Euch hier die limitierte ‚Picture The Scene‘-7″-Single: http://nblast.de/TheAdicts
Die digitale Version gibt es hier: https://TheAdicts.lnk.to/PictureTheScene »And It Was So!« – Tracklist:
01. Picture The Scene
02. Fucked Up World
03. Talking Shit
04. If You Want It
05. Gospel According To Me
06. Gimme Something To Do
07. Love Sick Baby
08. And It Was So
09. Deja Vu
10. I Owe You
11. Wanna Be
12. You’ll Be The Death Of Me
Mit ihren einmaligen »Clockwork Orange«-Droog-Outfits, ihrer ansteckenden, kraftvollen, äußerst rasanten Musik und ihren unvergesslichen Konzerten sind THE ADICTS, die sich 1975 in Ipswich, England zusammengefunden haben, keine Unbekannten in der Szene. Diese Punk-Legenden geben musikalisch weiterhin Vollgas.
Die Band kommentiert: „»And It Was So!« ist der Titel, er entspricht einfach genau dem, was das Album ist.“
Das Album wurde in La Habra in Pete’s Place aufgenommen. Um die technische Umsetzung kümmerten sich Tom Arley, Pete Dee und Christopher Brookes. Pete war außerdem in den Mixing-Prozess des Albums involviert. Das Cover-Artwork des Albums wurde von der Band selbst erstellt.
THE ADICTS live:
11/18/17 FR, Saint-Brieuc @ Streetpunk Ink Mas Party | Tickets: http://bit.ly/Adicts_Brieuc
11/21/17 DE, Hannover @ TUI Arena (support for DIE TOTEN HOSEN) | sold out
11/22/17 DE, Hamburg @ Fabrik | Tickets: http://bit.ly/Adicts_Hamburg
11/24/17 DE, Leipzig @ Arena Leipzig (support for DIE TOTEN HOSEN) | sold out
11/25/17 DE, Leipzig @ Arena Leipzig (support for DIE TOTEN HOSEN) | sold out *additional show*
11/28/17 CH, Basel @ St. Jakobshalle (support for DIE TOTEN HOSEN) | sold out
11/30/17 DE, Frankfurt @ Festhalle (support for DIE TOTEN HOSEN) | sold out
12/01/17 DE, Frankfurt @ Festhalle (support for DIE TOTEN HOSEN) | sold out *additional show*
12/02/17 DE, Dusseldorf @ Zakk | Tickets:http://bit.ly/Adicts_Dusseldorf
06/02/18 NL, Amsterdam @ Rebellion Festival Amsterdam | Tickets: http://bit.ly/Adicts_Amsterdam
06/28/18 UK, London @ O2 Academy Islington | Tickets: http://bit.ly/Adicts_London
06/29/18 UK, Bristol @ The Marble Factory | Tickets: http://bit.ly/Adicts_Bristol
06/30/18 UK, Manchester @ O2 Ritz | Tickets: http://bit.ly/Adicts_Manchester
THE ADICTS sind:
Monkey – Vocals & Chop Sticks
Pete Dee – Lead Guitar
Kid Dee – Drums
Highko Strom – Guitar
