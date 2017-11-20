The Adicts: Album erhältlich und Musikvideo online

THE ADICTS, ihr elftes Studioalbum »And It Was So!« via Nuclear Blast (US) und Arising Empire (EU/UK). Freitag veröffentlichten die Könige des Classic Punk,, ihr elftes Studioalbumviaund). Um das gebührend zu feiern veröffentlicht die Band gleichzeitig auch das Musikvideo zum Titeltrack, ‚And It Was So!‘. Schaut euch das Video jetzt hier an: Bestellt euch die CD, das Poster-Bundle oder das limitierte Vinyl von »And It Was So!« jetzt hier:

http://geni.us/TheAdictsAndItWasSo

Pressestimmen:

EMP: „The Adicts haben es trotz fortgeschrittenen Alters immer noch drauf!“



ORKUS: „Nach vier Dekaden im Geschäft wissen sie, wie der Hase läuft, und haben ein exzellentes Gespür dafür, wie ein geiles Album klingen muss.“



OX: „Eine Platte, die – wäre sie tatsächlich das Debüt dieser Band – eine großartige Karriere verspräche!“



METAL HAMMER: „Mit ihrem ‘Clockwork Orange’-inspirierten Droogs-Image seit Ende der Siebziger immer schon deutlich theatralischer als die gemeine Stachelhaar-und-Sicherheitsnadelfraktion unterwegs, schmeißen die flamboyanten Briten, die sich für eine konstante Besetzung seit Band-Gründung rühmen, musikalisch erneut allerhand in den Topf.“



SONIC SEDUCER: „Verweilen bei dem, was schon Jahrzehnte währt. Und Jahrhunderte überdauern kann!“

Die Band hat vor Kurzem das Musikvideo zu ‚Picture The Scene‘ veröffentlicht. Die ansteckende und verrückte Grafikreise wurde gekonnt von Bobby Hacker und Luke „Ramone“ Davison produziert. Schaut Euch den Streifen auf dem Nuclear Blast-YouTube-Kanal an: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2OY-GvvknOA

Holt Euch hier die limitierte ‚Picture The Scene‘-7″-Single: http://nblast.de/TheAdicts

Die digitale Version gibt es hier: https://TheAdicts.lnk.to/PictureTheScene »And It Was So!« – Tracklist:



02. Fucked Up World

03. Talking Shit

04. If You Want It

05. Gospel According To Me

06. Gimme Something To Do

07. Love Sick Baby

08. And It Was So

09. Deja Vu

10. I Owe You

11. Wanna Be

01. Picture The Scene
02. Fucked Up World
03. Talking Shit
04. If You Want It
05. Gospel According To Me
06. Gimme Something To Do
07. Love Sick Baby
08. And It Was So
09. Deja Vu
10. I Owe You
11. Wanna Be
12. You'll Be The Death Of Me

Mit ihren einmaligen »Clockwork Orange«-Droog-Outfits, ihrer ansteckenden, kraftvollen, äußerst rasanten Musik und ihren unvergesslichen Konzerten sind THE ADICTS, die sich 1975 in Ipswich, England zusammengefunden haben, keine Unbekannten in der Szene. Diese Punk-Legenden geben musikalisch weiterhin Vollgas.



Die Band kommentiert: „»And It Was So!« ist der Titel, er entspricht einfach genau dem, was das Album ist.“



La Habra in Pete’s Place aufgenommen. Um die technische Umsetzung kümmerten sich Tom Arley, Pete Dee und Christopher Brookes. Pete war außerdem in den Mixing-Prozess des Albums involviert. Das Cover-Artwork des Albums wurde von der Band selbst erstellt. Das Album wurde ininaufgenommen. Um die technische Umsetzung kümmerten sichundwar außerdem in den Mixing-Prozess des Albums involviert. Das Cover-Artwork des Albums wurde von der Band selbst erstellt.

THE ADICTS live:

11/18/17 FR, Saint-Brieuc @ Streetpunk Ink Mas Party | Tickets: http://bit.ly/Adicts_Brieuc

11/21/17 DE, Hannover @ TUI Arena (support for DIE TOTEN HOSEN) | sold out

11/22/17 DE, Hamburg @ Fabrik | Tickets: http://bit.ly/Adicts_Hamburg



11/25/17 DE, Leipzig @ Arena Leipzig (support for DIE TOTEN HOSEN) | sold out *additional show*

11/28/17 CH, Basel @ St. Jakobshalle (support for DIE TOTEN HOSEN) | sold out

11/30/17 DE, Frankfurt @ Festhalle (support for DIE TOTEN HOSEN) | sold out

11/24/17 DE, Leipzig @ Arena Leipzig (support for DIE TOTEN HOSEN) | sold out
11/25/17 DE, Leipzig @ Arena Leipzig (support for DIE TOTEN HOSEN) | sold out *additional show*
11/28/17 CH, Basel @ St. Jakobshalle (support for DIE TOTEN HOSEN) | sold out
11/30/17 DE, Frankfurt @ Festhalle (support for DIE TOTEN HOSEN) | sold out
12/01/17 DE, Frankfurt @ Festhalle (support for DIE TOTEN HOSEN) | sold out *additional show*
12/02/17 DE, Dusseldorf @ Zakk | Tickets: http://bit.ly/Adicts_Dusseldorf

06/02/18 NL, Amsterdam @ Rebellion Festival Amsterdam | Tickets: http://bit.ly/Adicts_Amsterdam

06/28/18 UK, London @ O2 Academy Islington | Tickets: http://bit.ly/Adicts_London

06/29/18 UK, Bristol @ The Marble Factory | Tickets: http://bit.ly/Adicts_Bristol

06/30/18 UK, Manchester @ O2 Ritz | Tickets: http://bit.ly/Adicts_Manchester

THE ADICTS sind:

Monkey – Vocals & Chop Sticks

Pete Dee – Lead Guitar

Kid Dee – Drums

Highko Strom – Guitar

