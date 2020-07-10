Startseite
News
Katharina R.Katharina R.·
News
··1 Minute Lesedauer

Fates Warning: ‚The Spectre Within‘, ‚No Exit‘, ‚Inside Out‘ Vinyl Reissues ab sofort bei Metal Blade erhältlich!

Am 7. August werden Fates Warning ihre Original-Series LP-Reihe mit den Klassikern The Spectre Within, No Exit und Inside Out via Metal Blade Records fortsetzen.

Hier eine Übersicht über sämtliche Formate:

The Spectre Within Originals-Series LP re-issue
– sky blue marbled vinyl (USA exclusive)
– 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
– night blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)
– violet / blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)
– blue / white melt w/ red & white splatter vinyl (EU webshop – limited to 100 copies)

No Exit Originals-Series LP re-issue
– signal red / white marbled vinyl (USA exclusive)
– 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
– opaque deep red vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)
– light grey / black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)
– silver / blackdust vinyl (EU webshop – limited to 100 copies)

Inside Out Originals-Series LP re-issue
– grass green marbled vinyl (USA exclusive)
– 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
– dark brown marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)
– opaque beige marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)
– green / brown / red melt vinyl (EU webshop – limited to 100 copies)

  • The Spectre Within Trackliste:
    SIDE A
    1. Traveler in Time
    2. Orphan Gypsy
    3. Without a Trace
    4. Pirates of the Underground
    SIDE B
    5. The Apparition
    6. Kyrie Eleison
    7. Epitaph

 

  • No Exit Trackliste:
    SIDE A
    1. No Exit
    2. Anarchy Divine
    3. Silent Cries
    4. In a Word
    5. Shades of Heavenly Death
    SIDE B
    6. The Ivory Gate of Dreams
    I. Innocence
    II. Cold Daze
    III. Daylight Dreamers
    IV. Quietus
    V. Ivory Tower
    VI. Whispers on the Wind
    VII. Acquiescence
    VIII. Retrospect

 

  • Inside Out Trackliste:
    SIDE A
    1. Outside Looking In
    2. Pale Fire
    3. The Strand
    4. Shelter Me
    5. Island in the Stream
    SIDE B
    6. Down to the Wire
    7. Face the Fear
    8. Inward Bound
    9. Monument
    10. Afterglow

Vorbestellungen werden ab sofort hier entgegengenommen:

USA: indiemerch.com
EU: de.kingsroadmerch.com

Weitere Beiträge
Wacken World Wide: Das größte Wacken aller Zeiten