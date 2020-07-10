Fates Warning: ‚The Spectre Within‘, ‚No Exit‘, ‚Inside Out‘ Vinyl Reissues ab sofort bei Metal Blade erhältlich!

Am 7. August werden Fates Warning ihre Original-Series LP-Reihe mit den Klassikern The Spectre Within, No Exit und Inside Out via Metal Blade Records fortsetzen.

Hier eine Übersicht über sämtliche Formate:

The Spectre Within Originals-Series LP re-issue

– sky blue marbled vinyl (USA exclusive)

– 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

– night blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)

– violet / blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– blue / white melt w/ red & white splatter vinyl (EU webshop – limited to 100 copies)

No Exit Originals-Series LP re-issue

– signal red / white marbled vinyl (USA exclusive)

– 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

– opaque deep red vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)

– light grey / black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– silver / blackdust vinyl (EU webshop – limited to 100 copies)

Inside Out Originals-Series LP re-issue

– grass green marbled vinyl (USA exclusive)

– 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

– dark brown marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)

– opaque beige marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– green / brown / red melt vinyl (EU webshop – limited to 100 copies)

The Spectre Within Trackliste:

SIDE A

1. Traveler in Time

2. Orphan Gypsy

3. Without a Trace

4. Pirates of the Underground

SIDE B

5. The Apparition

6. Kyrie Eleison

7. Epitaph

No Exit Trackliste:

SIDE A

1. No Exit

2. Anarchy Divine

3. Silent Cries

4. In a Word

5. Shades of Heavenly Death

SIDE B

6. The Ivory Gate of Dreams

I. Innocence

II. Cold Daze

III. Daylight Dreamers

IV. Quietus

V. Ivory Tower

VI. Whispers on the Wind

VII. Acquiescence

VIII. Retrospect

Inside Out Trackliste:

SIDE A

1. Outside Looking In

2. Pale Fire

3. The Strand

4. Shelter Me

5. Island in the Stream

SIDE B

6. Down to the Wire

7. Face the Fear

8. Inward Bound

9. Monument

10. Afterglow

Vorbestellungen werden ab sofort hier entgegengenommen:

USA: indiemerch.com

EU: de.kingsroadmerch.com