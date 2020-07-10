Fates Warning: ‚The Spectre Within‘, ‚No Exit‘, ‚Inside Out‘ Vinyl Reissues ab sofort bei Metal Blade erhältlich!

Am 7. August werden Fates Warning ihre Original-Series LP-Reihe mit den Klassikern The Spectre Within, No Exit und Inside Out via Metal Blade Records fortsetzen.
Hier eine Übersicht über sämtliche Formate:
The Spectre Within Originals-Series LP re-issue
– sky blue marbled vinyl (USA exclusive)
– 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
– night blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)
– violet / blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)
– blue / white melt w/ red & white splatter vinyl (EU webshop – limited to 100 copies)
No Exit Originals-Series LP re-issue
– signal red / white marbled vinyl (USA exclusive)
– 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
– opaque deep red vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)
– light grey / black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)
– silver / blackdust vinyl (EU webshop – limited to 100 copies)
Inside Out Originals-Series LP re-issue
– grass green marbled vinyl (USA exclusive)
– 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
– dark brown marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)
– opaque beige marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)
– green / brown / red melt vinyl (EU webshop – limited to 100 copies)
- The Spectre Within Trackliste:
SIDE A
1. Traveler in Time
2. Orphan Gypsy
3. Without a Trace
4. Pirates of the Underground
SIDE B
5. The Apparition
6. Kyrie Eleison
7. Epitaph
- No Exit Trackliste:
SIDE A
1. No Exit
2. Anarchy Divine
3. Silent Cries
4. In a Word
5. Shades of Heavenly Death
SIDE B
6. The Ivory Gate of Dreams
I. Innocence
II. Cold Daze
III. Daylight Dreamers
IV. Quietus
V. Ivory Tower
VI. Whispers on the Wind
VII. Acquiescence
VIII. Retrospect
- Inside Out Trackliste:
SIDE A
1. Outside Looking In
2. Pale Fire
3. The Strand
4. Shelter Me
5. Island in the Stream
SIDE B
6. Down to the Wire
7. Face the Fear
8. Inward Bound
9. Monument
10. Afterglow
Vorbestellungen werden ab sofort hier entgegengenommen:
USA: indiemerch.com
EU: de.kingsroadmerch.com