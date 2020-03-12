Finsterforst: komplette Zerfall-Tour 2020 abgesagt

Hier das Statement von In Fiction Entertainment:

Nach den aktuellen Ereignissen und der Absage mehrerer Events befürchteten wir bereits das Schlimmste…

Und genau so ist es gekommen, wir sind gezwungen, die gesamte Zerfall-Tour abzusagen…

Es bricht uns und den vier beteiligten Bands das Herz.

Wir hatten uns allesamt bereits sehr auf dieses außergewöhnliche Package gefreut.

Da das Ragnarök bereits Interesse bekundet hat, dasselbe Line-Up aufzustellen wie in diesem Jahr, bemühen wir uns, die Tour im neuen Jahr erneut auf die Beine zu stellen!

_______________

After the current events and the cancellation of several events we already feared the worst…

And that’s exactly how it happened, we are forced to cancel the whole Zerfall Tour…

It breaks our hearts and the hearts of all four bands.

We were all looking forward to this extraordinary package.

Since the Ragnarök has already expressed interest in setting up the same line-up as this year, we are trying to get the tour up and running again in the new year!