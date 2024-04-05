Five Finger Death Punch: kollaborieren mit Hip-Hop-Legende DMX für neue Single „This Is The Way (Feat. DMX)“ inkl. Musikvideo

Five Finger Death Punch haben heute die digitale Deluxe-Version ihres gefeierten Albums Afterlife über Better Noise Music veröffentlicht. Die Deluxe-Version enthält die 12 Original-Tracks, die mit dem langjährigen Produzenten der Band Kevin Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Disturbed) aufgenommen wurden, sowie vier Bonustracks, darunter drei Akustikversionen der Songs The End, Judgement Day und Thanks For Asking sowie die brandneue, mit Spannung erwartete Single This Is The Way mit Hip-Hop-Legende DMX. Für das Musikvideo zu This Is The Way (feat. DMX) führte kein Geringerer als der einflussreiche Filmemacher Hype Williams Regie, ein langjähriger Freund und enger Mitarbeiter des verstorbenen DMX. Hype Williams, der von der New York Times 2024 als „Wunderkind der Neunziger“ bezeichnet wurde, ist bekannt für seine bahnbrechende Arbeit mit Größen wie Tupac, Wu-Tang Clan, Jay-Z und anderen Größen des Genres.

“Music is meant to be universal and without boundaries, and it starts at the top with us, the artists”, sagt Five Finger Death Punch Gitarrist Zoltan Bathory. “We have always embraced the mixing of genres, whether it be the remake of LL Cool J’s Mama Said Knock You Out featuring Tech N9ne as a guest, or our collaboration with blues warrior Kenny Wayne Shepherd, country star Brantley Gilbert, and Brian May, the legendary guitarist of Queen, on the song Blue On Black.”

“The idea of collaborating with DMX had been in discussion for years, and it was a long and winding road to turn this particular item on our wish list into reality. He was a lyrical warrior, a true original who spoke his mind incorruptibly. We have always viewed DMX as “the metalhead of hip-hop’ because of his aggressive, raw, and untamed style. He growled and snarled, aiming to rattle some cages–an attitude we share, as Five Finger Death Punch has always been drawn to the fearless and the real. It made all the sense in the world, but today this is more than just a song; it’s a salute to a legend, a way to honor DMX’s memory.”

Die Hip-Hop-Urgesteine von Run DMC waren wohl die ersten, die auf Walk This Way mit Aerosmith kollaborierten und somit eine Fusion aus Rock und Hip-Hop erschufen. Als DMC der neue Song vorab vorgespielt wurde, kommentierte er: “The sound of the music, what Ivan is singing about, and what X is talking about, is how X lived his life. The struggle, the dark with the light, the bad with the good, the pain with the joy. This song is very emotional, very musical, it’s very well rounded.”

Five Finger Death Punch werden diesen Sommer auf Headliner-Tour mit Special Guests Ice Nine Kills vom 23. Mai bis Mitte Juli in UK und Europa unterwegs sein und hierzulande in Hannover, Frankfurt, Oberhausen und Stuttgart Halt machen. Zudem wird die Band auf den Hauptbühnen vieler der größten europäischen Festivals zu sehen sein, darunter dem Full Force Festival (GER), das Metalfest Open Air Plzen (CZ) und das Graspop Metal Meeting (BE). Die Band wird zudem Metallica bei ihren Stadion Shows in Deutschland, Österreich, Polen, Dänemark, Finnland und Spanien begleiten.

Five Finger Death Punch – GSA Tourdates 2024:

26.05.2024 – (DE) München, Olympiastadion*

28.05.2024 – (CH) Zürich, Hallenstadion

01.06.2024 – (AT) Vienna, Racino Rocks*

03.06.2024 – (DE) Hannover, ZAG Arena

18.06.2024 – (DE) Frankfurt, Festhalle

23.06.2024 – (DE) Ferropolis, Full Force Festival°

25.06.2024 – (DE) Oberhausen, Rudolf-Weber-Arena

11.07.2024 – (DE) Stuttgart, Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

* Metallica-Support

° Festival-Headline-Show

