CYANIDE ist die zweite Single aus dem Debütalbum NONE FOR ONE, welches am 09. November 2018 in den Handel kommt.

Überzeugt euch selbst davon, warum eine unvergessliche Hook und subtile Riffs CYANIDE zu einem berauschenden Song machen:

Sänger Anthony über den Inhalt des Songs: “I have a strong tendency of creating a picture of a person with a lot of issues in my head who I then try to encourage to change in my lyrics. I’m very likely just processing my own shortcomings in this manner, and I really don’t like telling anyone what to do, but this is what I’ve noticed about my writings. So in this song I intentionally placed myself out there as well. I tried to be very honest about the way I see the world, to take off some of the weight of doing so much preaching. I thought cyanide is a bit too much for a song title, but it does sum up my ideas quite perfectly.”

CYANIDE ist ab sofort als Download und Stream verfügbar + das Album kann unter nachfolgendem Link vorbestellt werden: https://lnk.to/NoneForOne

Am 09. November wird das Debütalbum von FLAT EARTH erscheinen! NONE FOR ONE enthält elf Songs mit melodisch-verspieltem Sound und ist durchdrungen von den leidenschaftlich-melancholischen Übergriffen des Sängers! FLAT EARTH vereinen auf ihrem Debütalbum beides – die Schöne und das Biest.

Tracklist

01. Subhuman

02. Blame

03. Given Time

04. Cyanide

05. None For One

06. The Glow

07. Noble Swine

08. Limelight

09. Freedoom

10. Blunt

11. Kill My God

Unter dem Namen FLAT EARTH haben sich Mikko „Linde“ Lindström und Mika „Gas Lipstick“ Karppinen (beide Ex-HIM), Niclas Etelävuori (Ex-Amorphis) und Anttoni „Anthony“ Pikkarainen (Polanski) zusammengetan, um einer kreativen Vision Ausdruck zu verleihen, die auf die Blütezeit des Alternative Rock verweist, aber auch aus einer Vielzahl anderer Genres schöpft, ohne jedoch den roten Faden zu verlieren.

