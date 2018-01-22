Am 16. Februar wird „Six“, das neue Album der Detroiter Hardcore-Formation FOR THE FALLEN DREAMS bei Rise Records erscheinen. Die erste Single „Stone“ bietet mitsamt Video schon jetzt einen aussagekräftigen Einblick.

Die Band kommentiert:

„After almost four years without releasing music, we are very excited to finally announce our new full-length album Six. We have been off the road, writing and recording for some time, all while working and raising families. We appreciate our fanbase for their patience while we produced our favorite album to date, and can’t wait to unveil everything we have been working on. Six will be enjoyed by new and old fans alike. There is something for everyone on this record. Enjoy our new music video ‚Stone,‘ grab a pre-order bundle, and tell all your friends.„





„Six“-Tracklist: