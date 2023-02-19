Frozen Soul: teilen das Gory Video für „Morbid Effigy“

BRRR! Es weht wieder ein eiskalter Wind des Todes durchs Land. Schuld daran ist der Cold School Death Metal von Frozen Soul!

Die Band – Sänger Chad Green, die Gitarristen Michael Munday und Chris Bonner, Bassistin Samantha Mobley und Schlagzeuger Matt Dennard – melden sich zurück und werden am 19. Mai ihr neues Album Glacial Domination über Century Media veröffentlichen. Das Album wurde von Trivium-Sänger/Gitarrist Matthew Heafy produziert und von Daniel Schmuck co-produziert. Vorbestellen könnt ihr es hier.

Nun hat die Band das Video zur ersten Single Morbid Effigy veröffentlicht, in dem John Gallagher von Dying Fetus zu sehen ist.

Aber seid vorgewarnt – es ist nichts für schwache Nerven, denn es kommt nicht jeden Tag vor, dass man einen Schneemann aus Innereien sieht.

Der Track wurde Anfang dieser Woche offiziell von SiriusXM’s Liquid Metal vorgestellt.

„Morbid Effigy is straight to the point Death Metal that’s exactly what it should be — fun“, erklärt die Band. „This song is everything Frozen Soul is, and we are so excited for everyone to hear it! The video is truly a work of art, literally. Have you ever wondered what a snowman would look like made out of guts?“

Glacial Domination kann ab sofort hier in folgenden Version vorbestellt werden:

Standard CD jewel-case

Ltd. black LP // All outlets

Ltd. white-black splattered LP // Distro Wholesale EU & EU Onlineshop & Band (ltd 500 units)

Ltd. transp. red LP // EU Onlineshop (ltd 300 units)

Ltd. transp. blue LP // EMP & Nuclear Blast (ltd 300 units)

Ltd. white LP // Evil Greed (ltd 300 units)

Digital Album

Glacial Domination Tracklist:

1. Invisible Tormentor

2. Arsenal Of War

3. Death And Glory

4. Morbid Effigy

5. Annihilation

6. Glacial Domination

7. Frozen Soul

8. Assimilator

9. Best Served Cold

10. Abominable

11. Atomic Winter

Frozen Soul Line-Up:

Vocals – Chad Green

Guitars – Michael Munday

Guitars – Chris Bonner

Bass – Samantha Mobley

Drums – Matt Dennar

