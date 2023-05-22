Frozen Soul: teilen Videos für „Frozen Soul“ und „Assimilator“

Brrr! Es wehlt wieder ein eiskalter Wind des Todes durchs Land. Schuld daran ist der Cold School Death Metal von Frozen Soul!

Die Band — Sänger Chad Green; die Gitarristen Michael Munday und Chris Bonner; Bassistin Samantha Mobley; und Trommler Matt Dennard — ist mit eisiger Wucht zurück und hat am 19. Mai ihr neues Album Glacial Domination über Century Media veröffentlicht. Das Album wurde von Trivium-Sänger/Gitarrist Matthew K. Heafy produziert und von Daniel Schmuck co-produziert. Holt es euch hier.

Die Band zudem vergangenen Freitag ein Doppelvideo zu Frozen Soul und Assimilator veröffentlicht. Seht es euch hier an:

„As a band, we have always pushed to have fun doing what we love. Glacial Domination, as a record, is a statement to our growth together and how we will not stop having fun doing what we love! With the help of Daniel Schmuck and Matthew K. Heafy, we did our best to try new things in preproduction and the studio, expanding on what Frozen Soul is, and keeping fun! We truly couldn’t be happier with the outcome,“ kommentiert die Band.

Zum doppelten Video-Drop sagen Frozen Soul, „Frozen Soul and Assimilator are the perfect set of tracks to debut the whole record with. These songs showcase where frozen soul has been, where we are and where we plan to go! The songs and video are a tribute to John Carpenter’s The Thing, one of our all-time favorite movies and a huge influence on the band! It was amazing having my brother Josh Green involved in the concept and lyrical writing as well as our friend Gost with the synth for the beginning and the end of the two songs! The video shot and edited by Brendan McGowen is set in both The Thing film and comic world and we had a lot of fun creating it in the mountains of Denver! We hope you all enjoy it as much as we did making it all!“

Verschafft euch einen ersten Eindruck zu Glacial Domination und stöbert hier im Time For Metal-Review von unserem Redakteur Michael E.:

European Summer Freeze 2023

27.07.23 Slovenia Tolmin @ Tolminator

28.07.23 Austria Graz @ Explosiv *

29.07.23 Austria Vienna @ Szene Wien *

31.07.23 Poland Katowice @ P23 *

01.08.23 Poland Warsaw @ Proxima *

02.08.23 Germany Berlin @ Hole 44 *

04.08.23 Germany Wacken @ Wacken

05.08.23 Germany Cologne @ MTC

06.08.23 UK London @ Boston Music Room **

07.08.23 UK Cardiff @ Clwb Ifor Bach **

08.08.23 UK Southampton @ Joiners **

10.08.23 UK Catton Hall @ Bloodstock Open Air

11.08.23 Belgium Kortrijk @ Alcatraz

12.08.23 Germany Schlotheim @ Party San

13.08.23 Denmark Copenhagen @ Prime Festival

14.08.23 Germany Dortmund @ Junkyard ***

15.08.23 Germany Nürnberg @ Hirsch ****

17.08.23 Germany Dinkelsbühl @ Summer Breeze

18.08.23 Germany Saarbrücken @ Garage

19.08.23 Netherlands Eindhoven @ Dynamo Metalfest

Frozen Soul -Line-Up:

Gesang – Chad Green

Gitarren – Michael Munday

Gitarren – Chris Bonner

Bass – Samantha Mobley

Schlagzeug – Matt Dennar

Frozen Soul online:

https://www.frozensoultx.com/

https://www.instagram.com/frozensoultx/