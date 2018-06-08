Die kanadische Hardcore Band GET THE SHOT beehrt uns im Sommer wieder mit einer Tour, nachdem sie im letzten Winter ihr neuestes Werk „Infinite Punishment“ auf den Markt brachten und schon mit Lionheart und Nasty auf Tour waren. Zudem feiert heute auf Hardcore Worldwide ihr neues Video zum Track „Faith Reaper“ Premiere.

Sänger J-P sagt dazu:

« Friedrich Nietzsche once said that a small revenge is more human than no revenge at all. In that sense, Faith Reaper is a retaliation song as it is deeply rooted in ressentment and hatred toward the people who present themselves as standard bearers for virtue when they are in fact only serving their profound self-centered interests.

For the video, we wanted to show the drive, the vitality and the power of the Quebec City’s hardcore scene. We wanted it to be a perfect representation of what’s happening at our shows. We’re proud of what is going on in the underground scene in our town and it was a good opportunity to show the world that hardcore and metal music are alive and well in the cold north. »

Bei folgenden Festivals und Clubshows kann man die Band live erleben:

28.06.2018 (DEU) Gardelegen, Metal Frenzy Open Air

30.06.2018 (DEU) Giebelstadt, Mission Ready Festival

01.07.2018 (DEU) Losheim, Reality Bites

04.07.2018 (DEU) Hamburg, Fabrique (Gängeviertel)

05.07.2018 (DEU) Essen, Don’t Panic

09.07.2018 (DEU) Chemnitz, AJZ

03.08.2018 (DEU) Breitungen, Bretinga Open Air

07.08.2018 (DEU) Trier, Ex-Haus

08.08.2018 (DEU) Stuttgart, Juha West

09.08.2018 (DEU) Torgau, Endless Summer

11.08.2018 (DEU) Vilmar, Tells Bells Festival

