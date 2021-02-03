Ghost Iris: kündigen neues Studioalbum „Comatose“ an

Die dänische Metalcore Band Ghost Iris kündigt mit Comatose ihr neues Studioalbum für den 7. Mai 2021 über Long Branch Records an.

Seit der Veröffentlichung ihres von Kritikern hochgelobten Albums Apple Of Discord, hat sich die Band durch unermüdliches Touren quer durch Europa, Großbritannien und Japan einen Namen gemacht. Sie tourten mit Größen wie Dream Theater, Jinjer, After The Burial oder Soen und spielten auf renommierten Festivals wie dem Copenhell, Rockstadt Extreme Fest oder dem Euroblast. Mit ihrer intensiven und energiegeladenen Performance gewannen sie jeden Abend neue Fans und Genre-Liebhaber auf der ganzen Welt sehnen sich inzwischen nach der Rückkehr der Band.

Mit ihrem inzwischen vierten Studioalbum Comatose, bauen Ghost Iris auf den Sound des letzten Albums auf. Die Band steht für pulverisierende Instrumentalstücke, düstere Texte und eingängige harte Kompositionen. Auch auf Comatose macht die Band hiervon keine Ausnahme und liefert ihr bis dato eindringlichstes Werk. Comatose erscheint weltweit am 7. Mai 2021.

Streamt die erste Single Paper Tiger hier:

Comatose Tracklist:

01. (3815935)

02. Desert Dread feat. Mark Hunter

03. Paper Tiger

04. Cult

05. Former Self

06. Coda

07. Ebb//Flow

08. Cold Sweat

09. Coma

10. Power Schism

Ghost Iris über den Albumtitel und das Artwork für Comatose:

„Comatose is a title that represents in a plethora of ways. It’s about the fact that many people are asleep, but even from a coma, one can arise. On the surface it might seem extremely dark, nihilistic and bearing of a defeatist attitude, but darkness cannot exist where there’s light. We all exist in the age of enlightenment and even though it seems as if we’re all screwed and the earth is almost destroyed, times will surely change. Arise from the coma, no longer comatose, we fight the demons.

The artwork for Comatose depicts Kali, whose name translates to “she who is death”, as a mere mortal. To serve the title of the album, the majority of mankind are asleep and oblivious as to what is going on around them. Ultimately, we are death. However, there is no darkness without the light – let us all arise from the coma.“

Ghost Iris Line-Up:

Jesper Vicencio Gün – Gesang

Nicklas Grønlund Thomsen – Gitarre

Daniel Leszkowicz – Gitarre

Sebastian Linnet – Schlagzeug

https://www.facebook.com/GHOSTIRIS

https://ghostiris.bigcartel.com/

Quelle: Long Branch Records