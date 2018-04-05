Die Gruppe Godsmack veröffentlicht zu ihrer aktuellen Single Bulletproof ein 10minütiges, amüsantes Video:

Regisseur Troy Smith dokumentiert einen katastrophalen Videodreh der Band, in dem sich unter anderem Sebastian Bach und Billy Ray Cyrus mit Kurzauftritten die Ehre geben.

Das neue Godsmack-Album When Legends Rise erscheint am 27. April 2018 via Spinefarm Records/Universal.

Godsmack sind:

Sully Erna – Vocals & Stuff

Tony Rombola – Guitar & Vocals

Robbie Merrill – 4 String Thing

Shannon Larkin -Drums & Concussions

https://www.facebook.com/Godsmack/

http://www.godsmack.com/

