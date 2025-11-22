Godzillionaire: werden ihr Debütalbum „Negative Balance“ im Januar über Ripple Music neu veröffentlichen

Die in Kansas ansässigen, dunklen und gefühlvollen Heavy Rocker Godzillionaire, angeführt von dem Paw-Frontmann Mark Hennessy, haben sich mit dem kalifornischen Label Ripple Music zusammengetan, um am 16. Januar eine exklusive Doppel-LP-Neuausgabe ihres Debütalbums Negative Balance aus dem Jahr 2020 zu veröffentlichen.

Godzillionaire, unter der Leitung des legendären Sängers, Poeten und Künstlers Mark Hennessy von der Grunge-Band Paw, ist bekannt für ihre fokussierte Musik, die sowohl in ihrer Intensität als auch in ihrer gefühlvollen Sensibilität überzeugt. Die Band, bestehend aus Ben White (Gitarre), Michael Dye (Bass) und Cody Romaine (Schlagzeug), kreiert Musik mit einem klaren Fokus und einer Absicht, die in menschlichen Erfahrungen verwurzelt ist.

Weltweite Aufmerksamkeit erlangte Godzillionaire erstmals durch die Einbindung ihrer Songs Absolute Zero und Excommunication im Film They Come Knocking, der Teil der Hulu-Serie Into the Dark ist, auf Anfrage des Videoregisseurs Adam Mason (Alice in Chains, Cradle Of Filth). Ihr Debütalbum Negative Balance wurde im April 2020 veröffentlicht. Das Album kann in voller Länge auf allen Streaming-Diensten gestreamt werden!

Zur Neuausgabe von Negative Balance auf Ripple Music äußert sich die Band: „We are beyond honored and grateful to Todd and the Ripple Music family for making this limited release of Negative Balance a reality. This is as close to the original vision we had for the vinyl version of this record. A gatefold dual LP in pure white, matching the color theme of the album, and visually stunning upon setting it on your turntable. We hope you enjoy it!“

Negative Balance – Trackliste:

Phone Call Intro: Departure Exit The Succubus / Bankrupt, Naked, & Void (Theme from Negative Balance) The Solution Is Laughable Ballad Of The Topeka Gentleman Ghost Reciprocating Engines (Love Theme from Negative Balance) Emergency Weather Update Never Say Goodbye As A Warning Smoke The Song That Left Town & Didn’t Leave A Note Holy Roller Curly’s Wife (OK The Scene Is Set) 64 Palms (Brace For Impact) Exit Aisle Reprise

