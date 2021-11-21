Grand Magus: Europatournee 2022 abgesagt – Aufgrund der anhaltenden COVID-19 Situation

Das schwedische Heavy-Metal-Powerhouse Grand Magus bedauert, mitteilen zu müssen, dass sie sich entschieden haben, ihre für März/April 2022 geplante Europatournee abzusagen und sich stattdessen auf das Schreiben und Aufnehmen ihres nächsten Studioalbums und des Nachfolgers von Wolf God von 2019 zu konzentrieren.

Hier ist ein Statement von Grand Magus zur Absage: „Dear lovers of heavy metal,

Due to the ongoing uncertainty around the COVID-19 situation in Europe, Grand Magus have made the difficult decision to cancel the tour scheduled for March/April 2022. The band will, instead, focus on working on their new album, recording in 2022 with a view to release in 2023. Grand Magus will then plan to tour in support of the new release throughout 2023.



Stay heavy!

/Grand Magus“

Unsere Meinung über Grand Magus: